OU to hold 'Tunnel of Oppression' panel discussing racism, hate crimes, mental health

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will hold a panel discussion about racism in college, hate crimes in Oklahoma, and mental health issues Friday in the Bizzell Memorial Library.
The panel discussion will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, in the learning lab classroom located on the first floor of the library, according to a tweet from the office.
Join us to learn more about Racism in College, Hate Crimes in Oklahoma, and Mental Health Issues tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/apzDiapKo6— OU Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (@DiversityOU) February 27, 2020
There will be different groups throughout the discussion panel who will hold discussions about the issues mentioned in the tweet. The groups will accommodate people as they arrive while the panel discussion lasts, according to OU Tribal Liaison Officer Warren Queton.
While it was previously planned, the discussion panel comes amid an ongoing sit-in at Evans Hall. The protest, organized by OU's Black Emergency Response Team, has been taking place since Wednesday morning, because of two OU professors using the N-word during classes over the past two weeks.
This story was updated to indicate that the panel was planned before the Evans Hall sit-in began.
