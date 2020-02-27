OU to hold 'Tunnel of Oppression' panel discussing racism, hate crimes, mental health

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
tunnel of oppression

A graphic for the "Tunnel of Oppression" event that will be hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion Feb. 28.

 Photo via the Office of Diversity and Inclusion Twitter account

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will hold a panel discussion about racism in college, hate crimes in Oklahoma, and mental health issues Friday in the Bizzell Memorial Library.

The panel discussion will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, in the learning lab classroom located on the first floor of the library, according to a tweet from the office.

There will be different groups throughout the discussion panel who will hold discussions about the issues mentioned in the tweet. The groups will accommodate people as they arrive while the panel discussion lasts, according to OU Tribal Liaison Officer Warren Queton.

While it was previously planned, the discussion panel comes amid an ongoing sit-in at Evans Hall. The protest, organized by OU's Black Emergency Response Team, has been taking place since Wednesday morning, because of two OU professors using the N-word during classes over the past two weeks.

This story was updated to indicate that the panel was planned before the Evans Hall sit-in began.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments