OU to hold 13th annual Aviation Festival

OU’s 13th annual Aviation Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Max Westheimer Airport.
The festival is free and will feature numerous attractions. Lance Lamkin, airport administrator, said multiple helicopters and planes will be set up on the tarmac.
A marine flight simulator, remote control aircraft and drones, the Norman Fire Department, OU Police Department, the Norman SWAT Team and weather center trucks will all be present at the festival.
Ken Carson, former airport director, said parking is available close to the festival and is free.
The festival is geared towards people of all ages, and it gives OU aviation students valuable experience running an airport while also giving kids an opportunity to see airplanes, Carson and Lamkin said.
“It’s amazing to have the community out here with us,” said Lamkin. “Bringing them in, making sure they can feel, touch, smell airplanes, whatever they want to do — you just can’t put a dollar to that, because it means a lot to kids, it means a lot to students, it means a lot to the surrounding community.”
