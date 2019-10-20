OU to hold Neighborhood Table event to promote dialogue on diversity, inclusion

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is holding an event for members of the university community to get to know each other and discuss how to build a more inclusive culture.
The Neighborhood Table event is a part of the office’s “We Are” campaign, according to an email, and will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday on the South Oval. Free lunch will be served to the first 400 people.
The Neighborhood Table is a space for members of the OU community to meet with one another and engage in discourse to promote culture and community-building, according to the email.
The event will feature questions at a table to open up dialogue among among members of the OU community, said Teara Lander, director of campus community and engagement at the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
“Part of the ‘We Are’ campaign and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion is to help establish a more diverse and equitable culture,” Lander said. “And so allowing us to have these conversations will directly help us establish a more inclusive culture because we're providing space for people to at least perceive who their community members are and to have incentive (to) talk.”
