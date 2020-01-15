OU to hold inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Week beginning Martin Luther King Jr. Day

A series of events on and after Martin Luther King Jr. Day will constitute OU’s inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Week.
Events will be held every day from Jan. 20 to 25, and information for the events can be found online. Some events are sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, while some are collaborations between the office and other entities and some are happening separately, said Teara Lander, director of campus and community engagement for OU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
MLK Celebration Concert and Meet the Composer will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall, according to a flyer outlining the week’s events.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Inaugural Remembrance March will be held at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21, beginning in front of Evans Hall and concluding on the South Oval, according to the flyer. Lander said interim OU President Joseph Harroz will give opening remarks, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite will speak and a student will read King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Lander said the tagline for the remembrance march is “United We Stand,” and the office will be highlighting its #WeAre campaign.
“The idea is that we are a community,” Lander said. “We should be paying attention to what is happening with our fellow classmate, peer, colleague, etc. So united we stand. We are one community, we are OU.”
On Jan. 22, a dedication of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s new space in Copeland Hall will be held at 1:30 p.m., according to the flyer. Lander said the event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and refreshments.
A dedication of the Gender + Equality Center’s new space in the Union will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Union’s Beaird Memorial Lounge.
The “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women: An Evening with Abigail Echo-Hawk” talk will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Union’s Will Rogers Room.
A reception welcoming Hyppolite as the new vice president of diversity and inclusion and OU’s chief diversity officer, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 24 in Boyd House.
An invitation-only Clara Luper Legacy Honors Gala honoring Anita Hill will be held Jan. 25.
A food drive will be held every day collecting perishables and toiletries at collection boxes located in Evans Hall, Copeland Hall and the Oklahoma Memorial Union, according to the flyer.
Lander said the events will show that the university is continuing its focus on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I think it’s really important that we do have this inaugural week to show that we are still very focused on diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Oklahoma,” Lander said, “and we have some really unique events planned in the spring to really help us continue open conversations and open dialogue and to make OU a more diverse, equitable and inclusive space.”
RSVP links and additional information for the events can be found online.
