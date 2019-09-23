You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU to hold Civil Rights Week events, honor Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher with Monnet Hall display

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
sipuel fisher 1951 law

OU's College of Law 1951 senior class photo. Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher is the second from the left in the second row. Seventy years after Sipuel Fisher became the first black student accepted into OU's College of Law, the university is dedicating a new display to her time at the university.

 Photo from the 1951 Sooner Yearbook

Seventy years after Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher became the first African American student to be admitted to OU’s College of Law in 1949, the university will host a series of events as part of Civil Rights Week.

The events will feature numerous speakers and dedications to celebrate civil rights educators and activists, according to a university press release. 

Professor Emeritus George Henderson will donate an assortment of his papers to the Western History Collection on Monday, according to an OU Libraries press release

Henderson has been a member of the OU faculty since 1967 and has been a leader who promotes ethnic diversity and interracial understanding on the OU campus and throughout the country, according to the release. The materials donated provide insight into Henderson’s personal journey from elementary school to doctoral graduate, from poverty to affluence, and from racial segregation to racial integration, according to the release.

Cheryl Brown Henderson will speak Monday evening as part of the inaugural Presidential Speakers Series. Brown Henderson is the daughter of the original plaintiff in Brown v. Board of Education, and is founding president of the Brown Foundation for Educational Equity, Excellence and Research, according to the release.

The event, which is by invitation only, will focus on race and equity. The Presidential Speakers Series was previously known as the President Associates’ Dinner, according to the release.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host a community conversation Tuesday with Stan Evans, OU College of Law alumnus and former associate dean of students, according to the release. The conversation, “History of Civil Rights: Then and Now,” will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Scholars Room of the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

Wednesday, the OU College of Law will host a discussion with interim Dean Katheleen Guzman and Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher’s children, Bruce Fisher and Charlene Factory, from noon to 1 p.m. in the law school’s Dick Bell Courtroom, according to the release. 

Sipuel Fisher’s successful three-year legal battle against the university laid the foundation for future cases like Brown v. Board of Education that would help propel the racial integration movement in public schools across the United States, according to the release.

OU will then host a celebration and dedication of a new display in Monnet Hall to explore Sipuel Fisher’s time at the university, according to the release. The dedication will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in Monnet Hall.

A reception in the Conoco Leadership Courtyard will immediately follow the dedication, according to the release. The reception will feature a performance of the play “Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Reflections” by OU’s Black Law Student Association, according to the release — the play is inspired by Sipuel Fisher’s experiences.

The events were previously planned, but come after OU’s Black Emergency Response Team alerted the community Sunday to a blackface incident.

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments