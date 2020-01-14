You are the owner of this article.
OU to find new student engagement platform, replace OrgSync after license not renewed

orgsync

Screen grab of OrgSync home page taken Jan. 14.

The OU Board of Regents has submitted a request for proposal for a new student engagement platform to replace OrgSync.

The university was prompted to issue the request after the platform that ran OrgSync, Campus Labs, did not renew its license, according to a statement from the university. The request, issued Dec. 19, invites interested suppliers to submit their proposals to the university by 2 p.m. Jan. 30. 

Responses will be evaluated based on “competence, compliance, format and organization,” according to the request. Price will be considered, but will not be the highest-weighted criterion.

“The university’s strategy for choosing the new platform … will be built on the successes of OrgSync and identify areas where improvements can be made,” the statement said.

OrgSync, which the statement said was adopted by the OU Norman campus in 2015, is utilized by the Student Government Association regularly, said Undergraduate Student Congress chair Emma DeAngeli. SGA uses OrgSync to assist the legislative process, regulate student organizations, send application and interview reminders, among other things.

While DeAngeli said she’s unsure how the transition process will work, she’s optimistic that a new platform will be an improvement to some of OrgSync’s weaknesses.

“(OrgSync has) a very set structure,” DeAngeli said. “So you can't really … personalize it for your specific organization. I think that's probably its biggest flaw just across the board.”

The new platform is set to be implemented in July 2020.

Jana Allen is a journalism junior and the Daily's enterprise reporter. She was formerly a news reporter, and held several editor positions on the news desk before transitioning to enterprise.

