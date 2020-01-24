OU to continue with essential travel to California, citing exemptions in Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order

OU employees can continue travel to the state of California that is funded by federal or private money, or that is necessary to "core university functions" despite Governor Kevin Stitt's recent executive order.
According to the email, due to the "scope of University operations and its legal status," OU will have certain discretion in maintaining travel to California, despite Stitt's order that banned non-essential state-funded travel to the Golden State.
"As it seeks to align its travel protocols with those set forth in the Executive Order, the university may exercise that discretion as appropriate to maintain university operations," OU officials said in a statement.
Employees are encouraged to continue travel to California that is funded privately or federally and that supervisors decide are "needed for core university functions." The statement does not say what criteria will be used to make that determination.
The executive order is in response to the fact that Oklahoma is on California's list of 11 states where state-funded travel is prohibited. California created the list due to laws within the 11 states that California's government considers discriminatory.
