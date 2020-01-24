You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU to continue with essential travel to California, citing exemptions in Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Governor Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on the OU sideline before the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

OU employees can continue travel to the state of California that is funded by federal or private money, or that is necessary to "core university functions" despite Governor Kevin Stitt's recent executive order

According to the email, due to the "scope of University operations and its legal status," OU will have certain discretion in maintaining travel to California, despite Stitt's order that banned non-essential state-funded travel to the Golden State. 

"As it seeks to align its travel protocols with those set forth in the Executive Order, the university may exercise that discretion as appropriate to maintain university operations," OU officials said in a statement. 

Employees are encouraged to continue travel to California that is funded privately or federally and that supervisors decide are "needed for core university functions." The statement does not say what criteria will be used to make that determination. 

The executive order is in response to the fact that Oklahoma is on California's list of 11 states where state-funded travel is prohibited. California created the list due to laws within the 11 states that California's government considers discriminatory. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments