OU to conduct COVID-19 surveillance testing on 25 percent of students living on campus

A random sampling of residential students will be chosen for COVID-19 testing next week, according to a university press release.
The sampling will be approximately 25 percent of all students living in OU Housing. The students will be notified via email by Sept. 20 and will be able to schedule a testing appointment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Sept. 21-24 in Cate Center 3, according to the release.
“By testing a representative sample of students who are asymptomatic, we can better pinpoint the presence of the virus and limit its transmission,” OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said in the release. “Combined with our existing protocols, the expansion of our surveillance testing adds yet another layer to the university’s broad strategy to curb the spread of the virus.”
The tests will be at no cost to students and will be a self-administered nasal swab from the front of the nose. Students will receive their results within 24-48 hours, according to the release.
Students will not be expected to participate if they previously tested positive through the saliva-based testing before arriving on campus, received a positive test at Goddard Health Services, submitted the online COVID-19 screening form to Goddard Health Services following a positive test performed off-campus or are currently in quarantine due to exposure.
Additional randomized groups of residential students may be contacted for testing after next week’s testing window ends, according to the release. Free, voluntary testing launched earlier this month is still available in Cate Center 3 for all residential students.
According to the OU COVID-19 dashboard, there are 425 students, 32 staff members and eight faculty members in quarantine or self-isolation as of Sept. 17, with 236 of those being due to a positive test.
At Tuesday’s Student Government Association meeting, Bratzler said he was “disappointed” with the lack of enforcement of OU’s mask policy during the football season opener, which led to the OU athletics department announcing changes to student seating at home football games. During the Tuesday meeting, Bratzler also added he thinks it’s likely classes won’t come back in person after Thanksgiving.
