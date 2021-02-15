OU to close Norman campus Tuesday, amid incoming winter weather

The OU-Norman campus will remain closed for all activities a second consecutive day, as winter weather continues to impact Norman and rolling blackouts loom.
No classes or activities will be held Feb. 16, amid a winter weather event which has led OG&E to implement intermittent service outages of “less than an hour long” across Oklahoma.
Some maintenance issues persist on OU’s campus as well, with Traditions East buildings B, C, D and E without water at the time of publication due to a burst pipe.
More snowfall is expected Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, which could bring six to eight additional inches to central Oklahoma through Wednesday evening. Dangerous wind chills between -10 to -30 degrees will also persist through Tuesday.
