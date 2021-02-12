You are the owner of this article.
OU to close Norman campus Sunday, Monday amid incoming winter weather

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Snow on the South Oval

Snow on the South Oval on Jan 1.

 Clare Collum/The Daily

OU will close its Norman campus Feb. 14 and 15 amid forecasts of heavy snow and dangerous wind chills, according to a 2 p.m. OU Alert. 

All nonessential personnel will take administrative leave with pay, according to the alert, and essential OU staff are encouraged to check with their supervisors concerning work schedules. 

Cate Restaurants, Couch Restaurants, Raising Cane’s, Residential Colleges Dining Halls, the Wagner Dining Hall and Xcetera will remain open during regular business hours, while other food operations will be closed, according to an OU email. 

The Norman National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch, with snow expected to begin Saturday night and last into Monday. It also warned of wind chills ranging from -10 to -25 degrees, along with heavy north winds.

Residents should remain indoors and layer up if they plan to leave their homes, according to the service. 

This announcement follows Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s winter weather State of Emergency declaration, affecting all 77 counties in Oklahoma. According to the order, the State Emergency Operations Plan "has been activated," and state departments and agencies are “committed to the reasonable extent necessary to protect lives and to prevent, minimize and repair injury and damage."

This headline of this article was updated at 2:52 p.m. to clarify the Norman campus will be closed, and the days of closure and at 3:27 p.m. to include on campus dining options. 

