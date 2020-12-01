You are the owner of this article.
OU to celebrate 25 years of Judaic, Israel Studies through lunch webinar featuring David Levy

Judaic Studies Flyer

Flyer for the More than JuSt Lunch event scheduled for Dec. 2.

 Image provided

OU Judaic Studies will host a Zoom event Dec. 2 to celebrate the university providing Judaic and Israel Studies for 25 years. 

The event is at noon on Wednesday and is open to all of the OU community who wish to celebrate with the organization, according to a Twitter post. It will feature guest speaker David Levy, professor emeritus in OU’s history department.

According to his encyclopedia page, Levy has written and edited numerous educational texts, including “The University of Oklahoma: A History: Volume 1: 1890-1920,” and several professional journals, including the Yale Review. 

The event is a virtual lunch called “More than JuSt Lunch: Celebrating 25 Years of Judaic and Israel Studies at the University of Oklahoma." The Zoom information can be found on the OU Judaic Studies website. To access the Zoom link, contact judaicstudies@ou.edu and request to be added to its mailing list. 

