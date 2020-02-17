You are the owner of this article.
OU to appoint acting education dean to serve as interim dean

Stacy Reeder

Acting dean of the College of Education Stacy Reeder.

 via Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education Twitter

Acting Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education Dean Stacy Reeder will be appointed as interim dean, according to an email from the provost.

Reeder, who previously served as chair of the Department of Instructional Leadership and Academic Curriculum, took over as acting dean when the college’s previous dean — Gregg Garn —  was selected to lead an OU committee for online educational services. According to the email, a permanent dean will eventually be selected in a national search.

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz announced Monday that Garn will continue leading OU Online.

“Dr. Reeder has an evident passion for public education, and we’re fortunate to have her leadership,” Provost Kyle Harper said in the email. “We are equally thankful to Dr. Garn for his more than two decades of service to the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education, including his eight years serving as dean.”

According to the email, Reeder has served “with distinction” within the college for the past 15 years. 

Reeder also has experience as a scholar and professor in mathematics education, receiving the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education’s Pedersen Excellence in Graduate Mentoring Award twice, and has received the University of Oklahoma Regents’ Award for Superior Teaching, according to the email.

Harper also said in the email that Reeder has experience in assisting the State Department of Education and the Oklahoma State Regents of Higher Education in “shaping governing standards and policies for mathematics education in Oklahoma.”  

Reeder has also served on numerous university committees, the email stated, including the Provost’s Advisory Committee on Community Engagement and the Service Learning Task Force. 

