OU Title IX office announces Norman campus location change

Title IX Office (copy)

The OU Sexual Misconduct Office and Institutional Equity and Title IX Office pictured Jan. 30, 2017.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Institutional Equity and Title IX/Sexual Misconduct Office at OU's Norman campus will move to an office south of campus on Feb. 6, according to a university email.

The office will move from Four Partners Place to Five Partners Place, 201 Stephenson Parkway in Suite 4300 to allow the department staff to be in one location, according to the email.

The Health Sciences Center and OU-Tulsa Title IX offices will not change locations.

For misconduct reports, OU Norman students can call (405) 325-2215, or (405) 615-0013 for guidance through the reporting process. For the 24/7 reporting hotline, all university students can call (844) 428-6531 or go to www.ou.ethicspoint.com.

