OU students to hold rally following new vice president for Office of Diversity and Inclusion hire

Some OU students are planning a Monday rally in response to the recent nomination of an outside candidate to serve as vice president for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz announced in an email Friday that, after a nationwide search, the university selected Belinda Higgs Hyppolite, assistant vice president for student development and enrollment services at the University of Central Florida, to fill the position permanently. This decision will become effective pending OU Board of Regents' approval.
Interim Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Jane Irungu was one of the search’s three finalists, and some students are frustrated that she was passed over for the job. The Daily reached out to Irungu for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.
Irungu has served in the office since August 2018, when she entered under former OU President Gallogly as interim associate vice president for university community. The position and office were changed from "university community" to "diversity and inclusion" in May when Harroz appointed her as interim vice president for diversity and inclusion, according to an Inside OU statement.
Women and gender studies senior Joy Douglas is the main organizer behind the rally, which will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in front of Dale Hall. Douglas said she met Irungu formally about a year ago.
“As soon as I met her, she didn't know anything about me … but she kind of just took me in as her own,” Douglas said. “That's the thing that she does for all students no matter their race, gender, sexuality — as long as there's somebody that needs something she's willing to get to them.”
In her time in the position, the university has made “substantive structural changes” with “long-lasting impact,” Harroz wrote in the letter, which also included a list of 15 specific accomplishments made under Irungu’s watch.
The list includes the establishment of the Bias Response Committee, which addresses reports of bias and discrimination across all campuses, the creation and implementation of a multi-phase diversity and inclusion plan and partnership with student leadership to ensure student voices are amplified and heard, according to the letter.
“It just does not make sense as to why she wasn't (selected) and given the position as (vice) president because it’s not even like she was given the position — she earned the position by the hard work that she did,” Douglas said. “And this is not only for me, there are multiple students that can attest to this … there are so many students that are upset about this because they know that this was not done right, and it's not right to not have her as the vice president.”
In an emailed statement from an OU spokesperson, the university said the nine-month national search was “comprehensive, transparent, and inclusive,” and that, in addition to receiving strong support from OU community members at large, Dr.Hyppolite received a "resounding endorsement from the Faculty Senate Executive Committee."
“OU is indebted to Dr. Irungu for her invaluable leadership and her selfless service as interim vice president for diversity and inclusion,” the statement said. “She has made contributions that empower the office and ensure the success of our diversity and inclusion efforts for the future. Dr. Irungu is a valued and important member of our community. We look forward to her continued leadership on campus for years to come.”
Douglas planned the rally with the help of biology pre-med sophomore Tahirah Naidu, and said they have nothing against Hyppolite personally and know she would do amazing things, but Irungu’s experience and work as interim makes her the ideal candidate.
Douglas said she felt bringing in a new vice president will cause everything to come to a standstill and “the office is going to be behind.”
“As black women, we always are rooting for each other. … Because the system … it's pitted against us. So I will never be against any other person … doing amazing because I want that for all of us,” Douglas said. “But for this specific instance, the person that's best for the position was the person that was already in it.”
Naidu said they are holding the rally because they believe in the work Irungu has made happen on OU’s campus and the plans she has.
“Dr. Irungu has just had that time and that effort to genuinely get to know our campus and to really see what Oklahoma needs,” Naidu said. “We genuinely can see a change, and feel like the OU campus would benefit from Dr. Irungu staying in that position.”
Douglas met with Irungu after one of the blackface incidents in the spring semester. She said Irungu was someone she was really able to open up to because that was the first time in Douglas’ years at the university that she “truly was scared for (her) well-being campus.”
“I just didn't know where to place those feelings. And so being able to meet with her and talk to her about how I just kind of feel unsafe on campus ... she was the person that really was like, you know, everything's gonna be okay,” Douglas said. “We're really working and then seeing like, what they've done in the office has been amazing. ... She just kind of like kept us together in a way.”
Douglas said she is trying to set up a meeting on Monday with the OU Board of Regents — who will make the ultimate decision — prior to their general meetings on campus Oct. 22 and 23.
“I’m in complete support of whoever gets the position, because they obviously did what they needed to do to get it,” Douglas said. “(Irungu's) resume and her track record versus the other candidates is incomparable, in my opinion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.