OU students support Palestinian state in protest at event hosted by Students for Israel

OU students who support a Palestinian state protested an event organized by the Students for Israel west of Bizzell Memorial Library Thursday afternoon.
The S4I event discussed the reasons why the U.S. and its citizens should support Israel, such as Israeli technological innovations, healthcare and security.
S4I were presenting their points of view about the support of Israel to a small group of people when a group of OU students marched to the event holding Palestinian flags and pictures of dead Palestinians they said were casualties of Israeli violence.
“I was honestly very angered to see how (S4I had) simply written this email (about) how the Americans should support Israel, ignoring the fact that Israel is an apartheid state blocking millions of people without food or any kind of human rights,” Ahmed Hamed, an international studies and economics sophomore from Egypt, said in an interview with The Daily after the event.
In the United States Department of State’s “Israel 2019 Human Rights Report,” the department did acknowledge “significant human rights issues” including “restrictions on non-Israelis residing in Jerusalem including arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy, family, and home; and significant restrictions on freedom of movement.” The report also acknowledges “reports of unlawful or arbitrary killings, including targeted killings of Israeli civilians and soldiers; (and) arbitrary detention.”
The report contains sections describing the casualty count of Israeli and Palestinian civilians killed in the ongoing sovereignty conflict, including 150 Israeli civilians killed during the year by “Palestinian militant groups” and 132 Palestinians killed in the West Bank and Gaza by Israeli Defense Forces, most of which the report said “posed no imminent threat to the IDF” according to unnamed “human rights organizations.”
According to Nathan Cain, computer sciences senior and president of S4I, the goal of S4I is to educate and advocate for a strong Israel-U.S. relationship, talk to the U.S. Congress and deal with U.S. politics that support Israel.
Cain said in an interview with The Daily that S4I is not in any way against the Palestinian people.
“We support (Palestinian) people hopefully being able to have a state of security. The unfortunate reality at the moment is that (it) isn’t possible without having some security concerns for the Israeli systems (that are) also threatened,” Cain said. “We want peace for the Palestinian people. We want them to be able to have those rights, but we can't just unilaterally pull out because you saw the (result of) unilaterally pulling out in Gaza, and how this turned out. That has not been good (humanely) for the Palestinians who are living there. So, we really want the solution where there is someone on the other side who we can trust to take control and have some security assurances for the Israeli people.”
Cain said although S4I was not expecting the number of Palestinian supporters who joined the event, they found out about it a night before and had members of OU Student Affairs monitor the event so it could be civil and peaceful.
“(We) just tried to make sure (the) conversation can be had in a safe way so that we can actually hear and not just yell at each other, because obviously, I'm supportive of having conversations (and) having independent beliefs,” Cain said.
Gabriel Schulmann, a physics sophomore and coordinator of the S4I’s executive committee, said in an interview S4I was there to have a conversation and to exchange ideas.
“We're not here to ‘preach to the choir,’” Schulmann said. “We want people who think differently to come. We want to hear what their side is (and) we want to speak our side.”
Schulmann said there are a lot of falsehoods about Israel, and S4I wants to educate people about it “impassionately.” He said due to Israel’s controversial issues, there are people who are passionate on both sides.
Hamed said it is not simple to just support Israel because “it makes more jobs in the U.S.” He said the Palestine supporters were there to show how there are people being impacted by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and how it is important to listen to what Palestinians have to say.
“We're not here to disturb anything,” Hamed said. “We're just here to have a conversation like (the one) we're having, and just let people know that there is the other side. It's not as simple as ‘why we should support Israel.’”
Cain said S4I supports Israel, but also supports a solution that would bring peace to the region. Someone from the audience questioned how they could do so without mentioning Palestine in their meetings.
When Cain said the organization dove deeply into Palestine in their last event, which covered the history of Israel, an OU student who participated in the protest for Palestine said S4I portrayed Israel as “the victim in the Middle East,” and talked about how all the other nations have attacked Israel. The student said the topic of how many Palestinians have died since Jews started coming into Palestine was not addressed.
“Students for Israel is not against Palestine. We do recognize Palestinian people are one of the most victimized groups in history,” Cain said. “They were not just oppressed now, and I would say now they're more oppressed by their own leadership than (Israel’s).”
Mahmoud Mousa Hamad, an OU computer sciences senior, said in an interview with The Daily he joined the protest to “speak (up) for the injustices against the Palestinians” and “to combat (one-sided) propaganda.”
“(It is important to have both sides) because it opens up a well-rounded discussion where people who are not very familiar with the issue can hear both,” Mousa Hamad said. “(S41) should have at least mentioned Palestinians, their presence (and) the oppression.”
Scottie Curtis, OU computer sciences and musical arts senior, said in an interview with The Daily he supported the Palestinian protest because “it is a mass injustice that (the U.S.) society have failed to recognize and respond to.”
“A lot of (U.S.) people claim the fact that we have to support Israel, and that is drilled into us at all times (because of) our political leaders,” Curtis said. “When we start examining our biases, we learn that there's a lot of injustice going on (that) we take for granted.”
In an interview with The Daily, Maleha Anwar, an OU political sciences senior from Pakistan, said she was “very surprised” when she received an email from S41 inviting the OU community to the discussion.
“When (I saw the) email (saying), ‘Here's why you should support Israel,’ I just (thought) it (was) irresponsible. It turns out (to be) kind of the wrong message,” Anwar said. “If you want to send that out, that's fine, but you should also include something about the Palestinian movement and why there are reasons to not support (Israel).”
Rabie Taha, an OU computer sciences sophomore from Syria and Palestine, said in an interview with The Daily that S4I should have used different words to describe the discussion in their email.
“Receiving an email that says why you should support Israel felt very bad for me,” Taha said. “I believe that such meetings should be done for discussing, but at least they should have made the wording different.”
Anwar said she acknowledged it was a “very sensitive environment” for the S4I to have the discussion since she thinks there is “a lot of tension” after Election Day and during the political discussion with Ann Coulter on campus hosted by Turning Point USA the same evening. Moreover, Taha said in the interview that the discussion should have had “a bigger audience” since it represented both sides.
Cain assured the date of the event is not connected with the election week. He said the event was planned for a few weeks ago but it got cancelled and had to be postponed.
While Anwar said she expects the OU community to “raise awareness” about both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to “educate ourselves,” Mousa Hamad said he hopes OU students could take more classes about Israel and Palestine, and Taha said he wishes OU could hold a “proper discussion.”
“We should have some kind of mediator that believes in both sides (during) such discussions to avoid what happens in the real world. As we have seen, the peace plan was mainly done by the U.S. and Israel without any Palestinians’ presence,” Taha said. “I believe the (S4I) discussions should be not mainly about how Israel has legitimacy in Palestine because (they) should have the presence of both sides.”
During the discussion, Quy Nguyen, OU senior associate director of student life and assistant dean of students, was present representing OU Academic Affairs after OU students notified him of the event.
“It's important that we create spaces where there can be dialogue, and our job is to allow that to happen. Hopefully, by being here, people feel there's a presence. But (we’re) not here to interfere necessarily with the ability to talk about issues,” Nguyen said in an interview. “We're hoping for (OU) students to share their viewpoints so they can learn and grow from there.”
