OU students remain in Italy as prime minister expands coronavirus travel restrictions

ou in arezzo

The Rooney Family Residential Learning Center, OU in Arezzo.

 via the OU in Arezzo website

At least three OU students remain in Italy as the country increased travel restrictions in light of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. 

It is unclear how many students in total may remain in Italy, but third-year architecture student Elizabeth Ross said she and two other students who have been studying in Rome are scheduled to fly out tomorrow morning.

"Our general agreement is that the situation is always changing," Ross said, "but we aren't worried and don't want other people to be. We'll handle what happens as it comes."

Italy's new travel restrictions focus significantly on internal travel in the country, so the new restrictions may not impact the students' ability to leave the country. 

It is unclear how many students studying at OU's Arezzo campus left the country before the new restrictions were announced. OU announced on March 2 that it would close its study abroad centers in Italy effective March 5 and encouraged all students to return home. 

OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said she could not confirm how many students have returned as students scheduled flights on their own. 

"I do not know if all of the students faculty and staff had returned because each person was charged with booking their own flights, so I cannot confirm return dates."

OU officials are contemplating moving to online classes for the two weeks following spring break in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus — a move several other universities have already made as they attempt to stem the tide of the coronavirus.

This is an ongoing news story. The Daily will continue to update as more information becomes available. 

