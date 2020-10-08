OU students, professors see challenges amid hybrid classroom models

Traditionally, a college class features students sitting together in a crowded classroom, taking notes and having face-to-face discussions together, and listening intently to the professor’s lecture.
Because of COVID-19, students are now asked to remain at least six feet from each other, wear masks and limit close interactions, if they even get to go to an in-person lecture. Other students are calling from their dorm rooms, apartments and parents’ houses to hear the same lecture, unable to have the face-to-face dynamic.
Hybrid classes are intended to allow students who are in self-isolation, quarantine or are otherwise unable to attend class to participate in their courses and get an education, but in reality, many students — including those who do not have the virus — have had to partake in these classes in order to accommodate their at-risk or ill classmates.
Some students said they struggle with hybrid classes because the relationship between the student and teacher isn’t tangible.
“Getting in contact with the professor is somewhat difficult,” said Daylen Kilgallon, a computer engineering sophomore. “If you are on Zoom, you might not get to talk to him till way later in the class, and you only have one chance a week to see him, if you’re in-person at all. If you email the professor, they will reply, but asking personal questions is a bit more difficult than it usually is.”
However, other students said they feel this style of teaching provides a comfortable compromise between safety from the coronavirus and effective teaching.
“I know there is a lot of criticism with the way the administration is handling things, but personally, I think they are giving us a good mix of face-to-face in-person classes and online classes,” said Jacob Morrison, a first-year student at the OU College of Law. “I think that the majority of people know that online and hybrid classes kind of suck, but right now it’s the best we can do, and overall we are still getting a pretty good education.”
While all hybrid classes serve a similar function, some of them look very different, partially due to the different approaches instructors take to deliver their material in two formats.
“My hybrid class meets two times a week, once in-person and once on Zoom, with different instructors for each one, because some would prefer to teach online,” Morrison said.
Students aren’t the only ones still adjusting to the dual format. Stephen Ellis, an associate professor of philosophy, said teaching in this style of course comes with its own set of challenges, particularly when it comes to interacting with students.
“It’s slower. Slower for them to get to know me, and certainly harder for me to get to know them,” Ellis said. “However, students have been really good about coming into virtual office hours, but it is definitely harder. There is no real way to replace that face-to-face component.”
Ellis also said he has to work harder with students for what he feels creates less results.
“I think I am probably spending 120 to 150 percent of the time that I would with maybe 80 to 85 percent of the results,” Ellis said. “It's a little hard to measure, but I get the sense that I am getting close to results and I am putting a lot more effort in.”
Ellis said he wants students to know that even on Zoom, professors are still looking for interaction with their students and want to hear from them.
“For any students who might be reading this article, if you are doing a Zoom lecture, the professor is looking for feedback,” Ellis said. “However they allow that feedback, throw them a thumbs up, a hand clap, let them know that you’re getting it as things go on.”
