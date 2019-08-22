4 OU students named finalists at 2019 summer bioengineering conference

Four OU School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering students were announced as finalists at a biomechanics, bioengineering and biotransport conference.
According to a post on the school's blog, Colton Ross, Cortland Johns, Devin Laurence and Samuel Jett competed in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania, over the summer.
Each student submitted a two-page abstract during the spring 2019 semester and gave presentations at the conference to a group of bioengineering faculty from all over the country.
Ross, an aerospace and mechanical engineering senior, submitted his work on the mechanics of heartstrings.
“Not only did I get to exercise my presentation skills,” said Ross in an email, “I also got great feedback for how to further improve my work, which is incredibly helpful for the completion of my M.S. thesis.”
Laurence, an aerospace and mechanical engineering graduate student, received first place for his recent thesis in the solid mechanics category at the master's level.
Jett, also an aerospace and mechanical engineering graduate student, tied for third place in the same category for his own thesis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.