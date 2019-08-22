You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

4 OU students named finalists at 2019 summer bioengineering conference

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Biology finalists

Aerospace and mechanical engineering graduate students Devin Laurence and Samuel Jett.

 via OU School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering blog

Four OU School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering students were announced as finalists at a biomechanics, bioengineering and biotransport conference. 

According to a post on the school's blog, Colton Ross, Cortland Johns, Devin Laurence and Samuel Jett competed in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania, over the summer

Each student submitted a two-page abstract during the spring 2019 semester and gave presentations at the conference to a group of bioengineering faculty from all over the country. 

Ross, an aerospace and mechanical engineering senior, submitted his work on the mechanics of heartstrings. 

“Not only did I get to exercise my presentation skills,” said Ross in an email, “I also got great feedback for how to further improve my work, which is incredibly helpful for the completion of my M.S. thesis.” 

Laurence, an aerospace and mechanical engineering graduate student, received first place for his recent thesis in the solid mechanics category at the master's level. 

Jett, also an aerospace and mechanical engineering graduate student, tied for third place in the same category for his own thesis. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments