OU Students in Recovery to host discussion, ice cream social to promote recovery support services

Dustin Huckabe

President of Students in Recovery Dustin Huckabe, a social work senior, speaks on the steps of Evans Hall May 15.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

OU Students in Recovery and the Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work are hosting an event to promote implementing a collegiate recovery at OU.

The event, “A Night of Recovery,” is at 5 p.m this Friday, Sept. 27 and will be held in the Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work community room to increase awareness of the group’s resources.

Dustin Huckabe, president of OU Students in Recovery, said several members of the OU administration were invited but will not be attending the event. Huckabe said individuals like interim President Joseph Harroz and Jane Irungu, interim vice president of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, were given enough notice in advance to plan to attend the event, but they will not be attending.

“I think having recovery support services on campus is conducive to the overall success of student life,” Huckabe said.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event, not just those affiliated with OU, Huckabe said. He said this is a civil community event meant to educate, not to attack the university. 

“We’re here as a community,” Huckabe said. “We’re not here to blame or shame OU. OU didn’t create the opioid epidemic. They didn't create substance use disorder.”

Opening remarks will begin at 5 p.m. and will be followed by a panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. and a Q&A session and ice cream social at 6:30 p.m.

According to the Facebook event page, the panel discussion will feature Tim Rabolt, executive director of the Association of Recovery in Higher Education; J.D. Fennell, executive director of Recovery Teen Solutions; Adran Gibbs, OU Student Government Association president; Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper; and Max Vrana, a student in long-term recovery and member of Students in Recovery.

The panel discussion will also be moderated by District 16 State Sen. Mary Boren.

