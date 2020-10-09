OU students, faculty stress importance of grading flexibility amid COVID-19 pandemic, additional factors

As universities across the nation battle with making the best decisions for students, OU faculty and students wonder: How do we grade in the middle of a pandemic?
When students and professors were forced to transition to online-only instruction in March, institutions across the country were in agreement that life had been completely disrupted. Some moved to more lenient grading policies, with schools like MIT and Duke leading the charge early on.
OU was among these schools in the spring, giving Norman campus students the option of opting for a pass/no pass once final grades came in, but it has no plans to move away from its normal grading policy this fall, according to university spokesperson Kesha Keith. However, students, faculty and researchers alike — in Norman and nationally — agree that this semester is anything but normal.
An OU student-led petition for a fall P/NP option has garnered over 2,800 signatures, and places like the National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment encourage universities to consider continuing P/NP and other forms of leniency.
The NILOA conducted a survey of higher education institutions in June generating 813 responses, finding that 97 percent of institutions made an assessment-related change in response to COVID-19 during the spring 2020 semester, and 66 percent of respondents made more than one.
Of those 97 percent, 52 percent reported modifications to assignments or assessments, 48 percent reported flexibility in assignment deadlines and 36 percent reported shifting to pass/no pass policies for the spring.
Of the 26,165 Norman campus students, 9,354 used the P/NP policy as of Sept. 14, Keith said in an email. All grades of D or better in an undergraduate course could be converted to a P, as well as all graduate grades of C or better in a graduate course.
“Last spring’s decision to implement a pass/no pass policy was due to OU’s sudden shift from in-person to fully online instruction, when the initial effects of COVID-19 hit our nation,” Keith said in the email. “The university opened this fall with approximately 68 percent of classes being held in-person or hybrid and with a better understanding of online learning capabilities.”
Laura Gibbs, online instructor in the College of Arts and Sciences and advocate for the P/NP grading system, said giving students the option was important not only because of the unexpected shift to online instruction but also because of the pandemic’s inequitable effects on students.
In addition, because a student's GPA is used as a reflection of their academic performance when applying for further education or even keeping current scholarships, Gibbs said the P/NP policy protected the integrity of the GPA.
“If you had to quarantine in the spring,” Gibbs said, “or you suddenly got kicked out of your house, or you didn't have an internet connection, or your classes really didn't work very well online … the grade you got is not going to be an accurate reflection.”
Gibbs already practices what she calls “ungrading” in her online classes, in which students receive full credit for each assignment they turn in. The class can then be completely focused on learning from feedback rather than a grade that might negatively affect them.
Natasha Jankowski, executive director of NILOA, said one thing that troubled her following the NILOA survey was the tension between universities coming to an understanding of students as a “whole person,” while also still holding close to their policies.
“Somehow they would forget that whole-person view of the students, as an actor in a community during a global pandemic, and an uncertain election and racial reckoning,” Jankowski said. “All of those layers of stressors, in a classroom assessment setting were remembered, but in a policy moment weren't.”
While it is difficult for university administrators to make decisions on how and if to hold class, how to grade and how to be flexible, Jankowski — who is also a research associate professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign — said the uncertainty of being a student is even worse.
Some are without jobs, many are unsure if they will have to move back home in the middle of the semester, and mental health concerns are elevated. In addition, some international students have been unable to return to the U.S. due to travel restrictions, left to take online classes from another country and feeling unsupported by OU administration.
Students' well-being, along with student input, should be at the forefront of decision making, Jankowski said.
“Don’t forget we’re still in a pandemic … that has to be our North Star in this work,” Jankowski said. “The ripple effects from March are many and they (will) last a while. … That should be guiding our approach to our work, and our thinking, and our rules and (the) policy that we're putting in place.”
Because of the continued inequities in how students are affected by the pandemic, Gibbs said the P/NP is an option students should be given again this fall.
“That's an option that we should make available to students, especially if we want them to go along with the quarantine rule,” Gibbs said. “If you're sitting there thinking, ‘Should I quarantine and possibly not do as well in the class?' or 'Should I just go to class and, you know, pretend I'm not quarantining?’ We should take the grade factor out of the equation there if we can.”
Of the 813 institutions that took the NILOA survey, 358 responded to an open-ended question about changes they wanted to see beyond spring 2020. Those responses fell into five different categories: increased flexibility, empathy and use of student voice, alternative measures, addressing inequities and planning for the future.
Even if OU and other universities don’t include the P/NP option for the fall, steering clear of “normal” grading practices is paramount, Jankowski said.
“Our reasons for doing things then should very much be similar (now),” Jankowski said. “And to sort of say, ‘Buck up, figure it out,’ in a pandemic is too ivory tower-esque for me. If we really want to line up our espoused values with what we care about and what our role is in society in educating our students, then we are halls of compassion at this time.”
OU introductory psychology coordinator Jenel Cavazos said while she agreed with the shift to P/NP in the spring and wouldn’t oppose its return this fall, she also will not be advocating for it.
Cavazos said her worry, when the policy was announced in the spring, was some students who used P/NP in sequential major classes may not be adequately prepared to move onto the next required class.
“I was concerned that it would set them up for failure in those later classes, because they wouldn't be ready,” Cavasos said. “There's no way to know what you don't know.”
Others have expressed worry that using P/NP will negatively affect students when applying to graduate programs down the line.
OU psychology and pre-med senior Kassandra Selena said she had this concern, but after contacting several medical schools she hoped to apply to, she was reassured.
“They changed their policies once the whole pass/no pass option became a thing,” Selena said. “I think that they would have preferred letter grades, but if pass/no pass was something we had to do, they would not count that against us.”
Cavazos also said she thinks this shouldn’t be a major concern for students.
“I think basically, there's a giant asterisk on that semester for the entire country,” Cavazos said.
Having the option to use P/NP in the spring was helpful, Selena said, to avoid ruining the GPA she had worked hard for.
“I think that (OU) definitely should (give the option of P/NP again),” Selena said, “just because … you can't cater to everyone who would prefer (all in-person or all-online classes). I think having the pass fail option (would) bring peace of mind to people who can't do online classes and are forced to do it right now.”
While many classes are either online or in-person, some students are in hybrid classes that meet partly in-person and partly online. These have been a cause of complaint for some students who feel the dual format is an additional stressor.
Becoming more aware of all the things that affect a student's learning and using that to influence assessment is something that should continue even after the pandemic is over, Jankowski said.
“One of the biggest issues that we hear from students about assessment is that they never get credit for effort, that ‘People don't understand what I had to do to get this assignment done,’” Jankowski said. “Assessment is not a measurement act and grading shouldn't be a check mark, it should be a growth process.”
Editor's note: The Daily reached out to Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine and Vice Provost for Instruction and Student Success Mark Morvant to comment on this story. Both declined.
