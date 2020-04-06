OU students connect with Oklahoma legislators to advocate for higher education funding, other student concerns

On a cold Tuesday in February, 28 OU students, clad in suits and dresses, packed into cars and left campus for the Oklahoma Capitol.
It was an unusual sight to see on a school day, but the students were leaving campus for an unusual reason — they, along with students from other schools around the state, would be meeting with state legislators during Higher Education Day to advocate for more higher education funding.
“The goal (was) really to just meet with legislators and put faces to the statistics ... so they can get to know actual college students (that) are actually benefiting from the money that they’re putting back into higher education,” said Taylor Broadbent, a letters and classics freshman who serves as the External Affairs committee chair for OU’s Undergraduate Student Congress.
Broadbent’s committee helped organize this year’s Higher Education Day, scheduling meetings between students and state legislators. The higher education event coincided with an anti-abortion protest at the state Capitol, and Broadbent said the environment in the building was chaotic, but students performed well under the circumstances.
“I’m really, really proud of the students we took with us,” Broadbent said. “They all had productive conversations. ... I think that a lot of that credit really goes back to our students and how well they’re able to handle situations, and just how professional they are in themselves.”
OU Executive Director of Government Affairs John Woods said Higher Education Day is an opportunity for students around the state to discuss issues they find important. Higher education funding was a main topic of discussion, but students also brought up other concerns, including the possible expansion of state constitutional carry laws to college campuses, Woods said.
Students also normally get the opportunity to meet with legislators during Oklahoma’s Promise Day in April, Woods said, which is specifically for recipients of the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship to talk about the value of that program in their lives. Woods said via email that this year’s Oklahoma’s Promise Day is canceled because of coronavirus concerns, though.
Broadbent said she thought state legislators were receptive to students’ requests, especially for more higher education funding. Woods said he thinks legislators are generally receptive to students’ demands, even outside of days like Higher Education Day and Oklahoma’s Promise Day.
“I think they enjoy (students sharing their views),” Woods said. “It’s refreshing. And I think they want to encourage that participation in government and politics and policy among young adults because we don’t, frankly, have enough of that, so I do think that they are very well received.”
OU students also have other ways of affecting higher education policy in the state with the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
Once the state legislature decides on the fiscal year’s higher education budget, it’s sent to the State Regents for Higher Education — a board made up of nine members appointed by the governor that’s responsible for allocating government funds to higher education institutions around the state, according to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Policy and Procedures Manual.
The state regents don’t have a say in how much funding state higher education receives, according to the state constitution, but once the amount of funding is decided, they are able to recommend each higher education institution’s budget allocation to the state legislature, as well as recommend institutional fees.
The state regents also have non-financial powers that allow them to have control over Oklahoma institutions in other ways — they’re able to set higher education standards applicable to each institution, determine the functions and courses of study that align with those standards in each institution, and grant degrees and other forms of recognition for completion of courses, per the state constitution. Unlike the OU Board of Regents, which has powers that target the OU system more specifically, the state regents can make decisions that impact Oklahoma institutions as a whole.
The main way students can impact the decisions that state regents are making is through the Student Advisory Board, which former OU Student Advisory Board representative Rosa SanRoman said is a group of students at higher education institutions around the state.
SanRoman said the board is made up of representatives from every type of state institution — community colleges, research universities, four-year institutions and two-year institutions. She said members discuss issues at their respective schools, as well as other state schools, and try to come up with resolutions for the board’s end-of-year presentation to state regents.
According to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education website, the seven members of the advisory board are elected by delegates to the Oklahoma Student Government Association. All members serve a one-year term from May through April.
SanRoman served on the board for the 2019-2020 term, but said she resigned after January’s meeting for personal reasons.
“My goal was to bring to the attention of the (state regents) some of the issues that they might not necessarily think of because they affect students more than administration and things that they directly oversee,” SanRoman said.
Jake Mazeitis served as an OU representative to the Student Advisory Board, but was also chair for the 2018-2019 term before he graduated from OU in 2019 with degrees in women’s and gender studies, international studies and letters. He’s now a fellow at the American Constitution Society.
“(As chair, I helped with) directing research efforts ... making sure that we were talking about issues that students really cared about, and then ultimately, probably my most important responsibility was actually presenting that report to the board at their May 2019 meeting,” Mazeitis said.
According to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education website, the creation of the Student Advisory Board “is consistent with provisions of House Bill 1801 of the 1988 Oklahoma Legislature.”
“The regents are required, either by statute or by the (Oklahoma State) Constitution, to seek out advice from students,” Mazeitis said. “So what we do is we meet every month with people from various parts of Oklahoma higher education — so directors of different programs, and different people from student life and different people from state government — and we hear from them about policies that are affecting students.”
Student Advisory Board members represent a variety of groups on campus, Mazeitis said, with each student taking on one or two issues.
“I talked about how there are student advisory boards and faculty advisory boards and similar advisory boards for staff to represent their interests to the state regents,” Mazeitis said. “Someone talked about the need for trans-inclusive policies on college campuses. ... There is discussion of student health care and student health care outcomes, so really just a ... wide bevy of things.”
SanRoman said when she was on the board, constitutional carry laws had just gone into effect in Oklahoma, so student representatives were working to see how those laws would affect college campuses around the state. She said she also helped try to create a requirement that all students in leadership positions at Oklahoma colleges complete bias training.
“Before we make resolutions, we try to educate ourselves on the topics that we’re trying to make resolutions on,” SanRoman said. “Once a month ... we have guests talk to us about the topics that we’re concerned with, and sometimes a regent would be there telling us why this policy is the way it is ... and all the different factors that go into implementing a new policy.”
Mazeitis said he focused on talking to different groups at OU to inform the decisions he made while representing the university. He said he thinks the state regents have competing priorities, so it was important that students were involved in their discussions to provide input.
“I think that whether or not they adopted the policies that we kind of proposed, I think it’s useful for us to be in that room and ... get a chance to talk to them and kind of show them what students are thinking,” Mazeitis said, “so that if there is a policy where they can tack on some of the ideals and values that we espoused in one of our policy proposals, I think that’s mutually beneficial.”
The experience of working with students from different schools was unique, SanRoman said, and it helped her understand the various challenges that institutions around the state face.
“You really realize how different schools may not get as much attention from the (state regents) as OU does, given our size,” SanRoman said. “So they had a lot of issues that we don’t even think of, like a lot of them didn’t even have nurses or any clinics on campus. So I think (the Student Advisory Board) really helped us work together and make all institutions good for all students.”
SanRoman said during her term, the board discussed issues of racism on campuses around the state. She also said the director of diversity at Oklahoma State University came to discuss different ways to implement bias training to help combat racism.
“One thing I did get from the (Student Advisory Board) is that all those representatives just thought it would be really hard to make a positive change on OU’s campus (in regards to racism) ... I guess it’s the reputation that OU has,” SanRoman said. “So that’s probably one of the biggest issues that I see that people are still going to be working on.”
There have been multiple blackface incidents on OU’s campus in the past year and a half, and most recently there have also been two incidents where OU professors used racial slurs in class.
Woods said state legislators are engaged in understanding issues of racism both around the state and at OU.
“(They’re) certainly aware and interested (in) what’s happening, whether it be on that particular issue and the issues of race and diversity and inclusion, or any other issue that comes to campus that is either student-led or impacts our students,” Woods said.
OU students have also been engaging with students at other schools around the state and country, Woods said.
OU sends a delegation to the Big 12 Conference in Washington, D.C., every year, which allows OU students to interact with students from other college campuses. He said the Capitol Scholars Program is another opportunity for engagement, allowing students to spend a semester interning for either an elected state official or a lobbyist at the Oklahoma Capitol.
“(There’s) always more that can be done — more students that can be involved,” Woods said.
He said he thinks individuals between the ages of 18 and 25 are very underrepresented compared to other groups in voter turnout and participation in campaigns and policy-making.
“I think that should be concerning for all of us because they are the individuals that are going to live under whatever policy is implemented for the longest period of time,” Woods said. “They’ve got many more years of living under an elected official’s agenda — under a particular policy that may be passed or not be passed— than someone that’s 65 (or older), and so they are underrepresented.”
Woods said he encourages young Americans to get more involved in political processes.
“If it’s volunteering for a campaign, if it’s sending an email to an elected official or phone call to an elected official, letting them know your opinion, and then understanding the issues, and knowing the implications of policies and how they would affect your life — I think those between the ages of 18 and 25 need to be more engaged in that process, and it absolutely impacts their lives,” Woods said.
