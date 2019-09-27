OU student to lead climate strike on South Oval

An OU student has organized a campus climate strike, which will take place Friday, Sept. 27 on the South Oval.
The protest was organized by OU freshman Natalia Fabry, and it will take place at 5 p.m. Fabry, who was born in Spain and spent her high school years in Thailand, said she has witnessed the global effects of climate change.
“When I came here, I was like, ‘Wow, so much plastic.’ Everywhere you go to eat, they give you a lot of plastic,” she said. “I don’t blame them because it’s a normal thing to do. They grew up thinking that that was the best way, but there are other alternatives that we can use.”
Fabry said she hopes the strike will bring awareness to the consequences of climate change and ways to take action.
“I feel like people don’t really realize the impact that (climate change) is having on the world,” Fabry said. “And I think a lot of people want to change, but they don’t know how to. They have no idea what they can do.”
Fabry said the goal of the climate strike is to raise awareness among the university community about what OU can do to address climate change.
“The purpose of the strike is not just to go and shout some words,” Fabry said. “It’s to talk to the organizations and to the higher authorities about, 'What can we do as a university to change the impact we have on the environment?'”
Fabry said she chose to organize the strike not for recognition or praise, but simply because she felt it needed to be done.
Fabry was inspired by the climate strikes orchestrated by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.
“I saw how she started by herself,” Fabry said. “No one was there — probably like two people were with her, and now she has millions of people.”
Fabry said she hopes this protest is more accessible to students who were unable to attend the OKC climate strike last weekend.
“Spread the word, and believe that (climate change) is real because, if not, you’re just going to be a part of the people that didn’t do anything about it,” Fabry said.
