OU student petition for pass, no pass grading eclipses 2,100 signatures, OU says no plans to change grading

On Wednesday evening, OU students began a petition asking the university to adopt a pass/no pass grading policy for the fall semester.
Despite the petition, an OU spokesperson said the university has no intention to switch to an alternative grading method this semester.
“The university does not have any plans to implement changes to the Norman campus grading policy,” Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith wrote in an email to The Daily.
Since its launch, the petition has amassed over 2,100 signatures. Laura Gibbs, an online instructor in the college of arts and sciences and advocate for the pass/no pass grading system, said she feels the grading scheme will lead to a more successful and less stressful semester overall.
“(Pass/no pass grading) removed all the weird stress and intention about letter grades,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs also said the difficulty of running a course online for the first time and using letter grades to accurately gauge a student's performance in the course is high, especially for instructors who may not have taught online before.
“Before we've switched to online, we have really no idea of how good these courses are going to be when they go online,'' Gibbs said.
On Aug. 26, Gibbs was involved in a Twitter conversation with Mark Morvant, vice provost for instruction and student success, during which Morvant said it was unlikely the university would be implementing an alternate grading method again for the fall semester since “students are aware of their course format this fall.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.