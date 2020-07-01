You are the owner of this article.
OU student organization OUr Mental Health plans to serve broader community for fall semester

OUr Mental Health

OUr Mental Health leaders are revamping the group for the fall 2020 semester. 

 Provided by the OUr Mental Health Facebook page

The student organization OUr Mental Health is being revamped for the fall 2020 semester, with intentions to serve all members of the OU community. 

The organization has been working with the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and faculty from Goddard Health Services to help develop the group. 

Itzel Bernier, a psychology senior and president of the organization, said in an email to The Daily the group hopes to shine a “spotlight on mental health." OUr Mental Health will hold weekly meetings during the fall semester and will attend the involvement fair prior to the start of the semester, Bernier said. 

The goal of the organization is "to provide honest and factual information about mental health while also offering a place to discuss one’s own experiences without judgment,” Bernier said in the email. 

Quinn Bunnag, an executive member of the organization, said they hope to be able to support international students and students of all cultures with their mental health. 

“We believe that everyone should be focusing on their mental health,” Bunnag said. “It's not weak. It's not selfish. It should be a priority because you can't take care of other people if you can't take care of yourself.”

Bunnag said the organization is still in the planning stages and is open to all suggestions from the community.

Anyone wanting to get involved can contact the organization at ourmentalhealthou@gmail.com or reach out to any of their social media accounts.

news reporter

Jordan Hayden is a journalism junior serving as a news reporter and copy editor at The Daily.

