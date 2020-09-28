OU student group continues to advocate for online learning after semester's first month amid COVID-19

Of the many things college students worry about every semester, a worldwide pandemic typically isn’t one of them.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many events this year — cancelling sports, concerts and classes on an unprecedented scale. At OU, students have been protesting the university’s decisions in response to COVID-19, demanding less reaction and more action.
The OUr Safety Protest group continues to push for changes at OU, hoping to keep students, faculty and staff safe while still continuing their education.
Their list of demands include a return to online learning and a tiered-furloughed structure which would keep those whose income depend on OU would be the last to go if necessary.
“So we started with the (COVID-19) OU group chat for information, then we made a group chat called COVID Protest OU for people to vent their frustrations,” said Jake Allen, one of the organizers for the event. “Out of that, a smaller group came together and voted that we wanted a group of people to come together.”
The OUr Safety Protest took place in front of Evans Hall on September 3, and involved several students who advocated for a safer university. Allen, a drama major and junior at OU, said plans for additional protests can be tricky, as COVID-19 could easily spread in large groups.
“Right now we don't have anything set in stone,” Allen said. “We were thinking about pushing stuff to weekends, but gameday makes that counterproductive. So now we’re focusing on social media for student support.”
Allen said this support can range from group chats to Instagram pages to a group chat. Allen also said their demands have some circumstances that, if met, would still allow parts of campus to remain open.
Allen said his group was heavily influenced by previous protests, such as the Save OUr Staff and Die-In protests, Allen said that they were influenced a lot by their movements.
“We wanted to make sure our protest wasn’t only advocating for our needs as students,” Allen said. “We looked at those past demands and tried to work them into ours.”
These demands, Allen said, are to try to shift OU towards online learning.
“We have 12 demands,” Allen said. “The main thing is we want most classes to be online unless there is some kind of experience or equipment-based situation that makes it impossible. “We are also advocating for time and-a-half pay for essential workers.”
Allen said the group hopes if OU were to close down again, they want to make sure OU prioritizes the income of its employees.
“A lot of the demands focus on what we would expect to happen if the university chose to go online,” Allen said, “making sure people are protected in the best way, making sure people aren’t kicked out of housing and that employees aren't just fired.”
Allen said making sure employees earning below or at the standard of living in Oklahoma are not fired is very important to the group, saying they don’t want to jeopardize other people’s income by advocating for a campus closure. He also said the group knows it is a tough call, but it would keep the OU community safe.
“I think that predominantly-online is the safest call,” Allen said. “It's obviously harder, it’s much different and the education style isn't as compatible for other students. Being in-person promotes an environment of being closer together than you need to and breaking the rules.”
Other student organizers have expressed similar concerns. Getty Hesse, a senior majoring in English and history, said if left to its own devices, the university will not make decisions based on the well-being of the community.
“They will not cut administrative or coaching salaries whatsoever,” Hesse said. “The first thing they are going to do will be cutting a lot of workers whose jobs may not be essential if the school closes down.”
OU has made some budget cuts to the athletic department since the pandemic began. On July 1, OU Athletics announced approximately $13.7 million worth of budget cuts in operating expenses for the 2020–21 fiscal year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OU spokesperson Kesha Keith also said in an email OU would be making cuts to administrative salaries.
"The university is working intently to avoid any salary cuts or furloughs to the maximum extent possible, Keith said. “In early August, the university considered the financial impact to the Norman campus should classes be moved fully online prior to the start of the semester, at that point in time, the projections showed the university would suffer losses well in excess of $150 million.”
Keith also said that if furloughs and pay cuts were to happen, senior executives would be the first to see them.
“Senior executives will be the first to see pay cuts and/or furloughs should that be necessary,” Keith said. “However, potential pay cuts for senior executives obviously wouldn't come anywhere close to filling the gap like the one we saw in early August.”
Hesse said he is very skeptical OU would close the campus a second time this year, but hopes they will do what is best for their students, faculty and staff.
“I want them to make decisions first and foremost off of the goals and livelihoods of the students and workers,” Hesse said. “The fact that the university is facing financial difficulty is not an illusion, but their reaction to that has been prioritizing finances over the livelihoods of the people who make up the campus community. We want them to reorient their priorities.”
The protestors have managed to capture the attention of Vice President of Student Affairs David Surratt, who responded with an official statement to The Daily.
“As a Division of Student Affairs,” the statement read. “We strive to provide students with the best possible environment to learn, connect, and develop as global citizens. While this has always been our mission, this unprecedented season does not put anyone at ease, regardless of the many protocols in place to promote a safe and healthy community.”
Surratt’s statement also read that the division of Student Affairs has advised both the university and students on how to engage with each other while still following social distancing and mask guidelines.
“Clearly COVID is affecting everyone including disproportionately affecting people of color at much higher rates,” the statement read. “Each day brings new information that requires us to change our approach. Therefore, the concept of ‘comfort’ differs substantially both here on campus and across the nation.”
Surratt’s statement also read that the office hopes students understand it is doing the best they can to offer them the best experience at OU possible.
“This work is new and daunting every day,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, our critics leave us little room for error. As we improve our processes, hopefully they will see our genuine care and concern, even when we miss the mark. We will never stop trying our best to serve the students we love.”
