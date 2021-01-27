OU Student Government Association to host, moderate virtual Norman City Council candidate debates

OU’s Student Government Association is holding a forum for Norman City Council candidates from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m Friday via Zoom.
According to an email sent by OU SGA, the forum will be divided into five wards moderated by SGA members. Candidates from each ward will have a 20-minute discussion.
Ward 1 candidates Chris Lewis and Brandi Studley will debate from 6:35 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. followed by Ward 2 candidates John Argo and Matt McGarry from 7:00 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. Ward 3 candidate Sam Talley will answer questions from 7:25 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., then Ward 5 candidates Billy Davison and Michael Nash will debate from 7:50 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. and Ward 7 candidates Stephen Holman, Monica Marsh and Christopher Jourden will close the event from 8:15 p.m. to 8:35 p.m.
OU University College representative and local government liaison Carson Poupore said in an interview OU SGA expects OU students to fill out the form sent out via email with their “concerns on a specific candidate or board.” The development of University North Park — a “controversial city development plan” — is another topic that will be discussed during the forum.
“(OU students) can expect to become more familiar with all these candidates, what their platforms and what their key points are,” Poupore said. “We wanted to open (the forum) up to allow our local government officials to learn about what (OU) wants to see done during their term and to increase transparency between the two entities.”
Poupore said in an email the SGA External Affairs committee started working on the forum “to benefit the Norman constituent student voters via another means.” He wrote they would have struggled to register voters during the winter break while everyone was home.
“We felt that there is a bit of a knowledge gap between (OU) students with their local government officials as opposed to federal officials,” Poupore said. “It will also encourage people who can vote in this upcoming dormant city council election. I believe (finding their) favorite candidate or something along the lines of that may (help them) decide to go out and vote and fulfill their civic duty.”
Poupore said the forum is “one big step” in the External Affairs Committee’s goal of increasing transparency between the local, federal, state and international government officials and the civilians — one that he said they hope “to see more out of other organizations on campus in the future.”
