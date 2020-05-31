OU Student Government Association members, president call for action, announce Black Lives Matter fundraiser

The OU Student Government Association and SGA president Justin Norris released statements Saturday in response to the recent killings of black people and announced a new fund to support local demonstrators.
In his statement, Norris said the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd left him “grappling with the reality of (his) own mortality.”
“It feels as if with each black death a piece of me dies along with them,” Norris said in the statement. “However, as a black man, a friend, and an elected leader at the University of Oklahoma, I have a responsibility to stand in solidarity with my community.”
SGA announced in its statement it is raising money for the George Floyd Memorial Fund, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, I Run with Maud — Justice for Amaud Arbery Fundraiser, Justice for Breonna Taylor Petition and Fundraiser, and the National Bail Out Fund — Free Black Mamas. Norris said he hopes SGA can partner with more organizations to bring in more donations for the national fundraisers.
SGA is also collecting money for its own fundraiser, the OU Student Government Association for Black Lives Support Fund. Norris said money from this fundraiser will go toward supplying demonstrators with water, masks, a first aid kit, snacks and other essentials at Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the Oklahoma City and Norman areas.
Norris said he was intentionally vulnerable in his statement because it was important to him that readers know how these incidents of racism affect him and the black community on a personal level. Norris said he sometimes even stops participating on social media when he feels like the news is too difficult to watch.
“Every time you see a new hashtag start with somebody's name, I just always look at that and it's so easy to imagine it being my name instead of theirs,” Norris said. “Because there's really nothing that makes me or any other black person different than a lot of people — Amaud Arbery or Breonna Taylor, any of them. … It's almost as if a piece of me dies with them, because it just as easily could have been me.”
Norris said he woke up Saturday morning and decided he had to do something to help the efforts of those protesting for Arbery, Taylor, Floyd and others. In collaboration with the SGA executive team, Norris set up the fundraiser and donations began coming in.
“Up until (Saturday), I really felt like I didn't know what to do, and I just felt so bad,” Norris said. “Because I understand that everything that's happening is awful — I feel awful, I feel scared, I feel sad, I feel angry, but I just don't know what I can do to rectify these injustices. ... And then I just woke up yesterday with a new attitude. And thankfully, I have such a supportive team that we were able to really work through it and get something set up really fast and (we) raised about $400 in less than 24 hours.”
Norris said growing up, his mother always cautioned him that as a black man, he already had “one strike against him.” He said those words were in his mind one night soon after the murder of Trayvon Martin, when Norris was pulled over for forgetting to turn on his headlights.
“I just remember gripping my hands on the steering wheel so tight, and just thinking, ‘This could be it,'” Norris said. “I don't know what to do. I don't know what to say. I was really rehearsing in my head, saying, ‘Yes, sir, my wallet is in my back right pocket, is it okay if I grabbed it?’ Because that's what I had been taught to say.”
Norris said he often thinks about the sigh of relief that came over him whenever he saw that the officer who pulled him over was black. Thankfully, Norris said, nothing happened to him that night.
“It’s just those little things that white people don’t necessarily have to think about,” Norris said.
Norris said he is attending the Oklahoma City demonstration and plans to hand out water and supplies to protesters. He said he hopes the rally will be a place for white people to use their platform to amplify black voices.
Protesters in Oklahoma City and Tulsa move into their second day of weekend demonstrations Sunday.
In Oklahoma City, protests began at 2:30 p.m. at the corner of NE 36th Street and Kelley Avenue. In Tulsa — a city that today marks its 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre — demonstrations are set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Greenwood Cultural Center in the heart of the Greenwood District — the site of the 1921 massacre of Black Wall Street.
“I think the point of these movements is to really encourage white people to use their extreme privilege and their platforms, and their life experiences — having never experienced and probably will never experience racism or bigotry — as a means of educating other white people,” Norris said. “... It is time for action. Now's not the time to be complicit, especially for white people or for allies of color to the black community. Now is really not the time to be complicit.”
