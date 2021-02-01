OU Student Government Association hosts Norman City Council debates ahead of municipal elections

OU’s Student Government Association held a forum for Norman City Council candidates on Friday night via Zoom.
The session was divided into five wards, which were each alloted 20 minutes to answer questions submitted by students through a form emailed to OU students by OU SGA.
Early voting in municipal elections begins Feb. 4 and ends Feb. 5, with election day scheduled for Feb. 9.
Ward 1
Candidate Brandi Studley has lived in Norman since Kindergarten and graduated from Norman High School in 1996. She said she is engaged in the community as founder of the Social Injustice League of Norman and volunteers to feed the homeless in Norman on weeknights.
The Social Injustice League of Norman describes itself as trying to bring “real change” to Norman through “community service” on its Facebook page.
Studley said she is endorsed by Oklahoma Americans Disabled for Attendant Programs Today and Progressive Independence.
Candidate Chris Lewis said he came to Norman as an OU and “loved Norman so much” he decided to stay as a “tenuous donor” to OU for over 30 years and funded over seven students’ educations. Lewis said he has been on Norman’s Planning Commission after many years on the Reapportionment Commission, and he is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and Unite Norman.
Lewis said the most pressing issue in Ward 1 is getting its “fiscal house back in order.” Studley identifies as an independent due to “polarized” political groups but said he is “absolutely a fiscal conservative.”
“In (Fiscal Year 2020), the city is seeing a $122 million deficit in a state where you cannot have deficits,” Lewis said. “(Fiscal Year 2021) is, right now, standing at $56 million. That is an atrocity to the citizens in the city of Norman. We’ve got to get our financial house in order if we’re going to move forward in any way.”
Studley called Ward 1 a “food desert” due to the closing of Smart Saver and the limited food options in Dollar General. She said many people in Ward 1 do not have cars, and no bus system exists to shuttle people living in Ward 1 to buy food.
“We really need to work on either trying to get some additional bus stops, especially back in Oakhurst back by Turnberry area, because those people right now have to literally walk over a mile just to get food,” Studley said. “Or, we need to try to work on redeveloping our area over here off of 12th and Alameda and use what tax increment financing regions (TIFs) are actually designed to do, and that's to redevelop underprivileged, or underdeveloped, areas in any city”
Studley said she has already been fighting food insecurity by reaching out to city officials. She said her goal is to find a business grocer to come into the area to redevelop it through money from a TIF.
Lewis said, being on the Planning Commission, revitalization of any area is “the basis of bringing new residents into the area.” He said a way to revitalize is to make the area “attractive” to investors.
Studley said, with the Social Injustice League, she is trying to “encourage and foster” the community, “pitching in” and “putting aside any type of political party.” She said the group includes people from “all over,” including a member of Unite Norman.
Lewis said the partisanship is not just in Norman, but in the United States in general. He said it is caused by the “polarization” of both parties.
“We, as Americans, have more in common than what separates us,” Lewis said. “That is what I will bring to the table — a willingness to listen, to give input and to move forward together in lockstep as Americans, as Oklahomans and as Sooners that live in Norman, Oklahoma.”
In reference to Unite Norman’s efforts to recall five city leaders, including Mayor Breea Clark, Lewis said he supports democracy and said recall is “one of the rights of democracy.”
“If some citizens in the city or state or at the federal level, choose to exercise their given rights under the Constitution of the United States, I absolutely do support them,” Lewis said.
Studley said she also believes in “the right of democracy” but protested against the recall effort, which she said caused “divisiveness.”
Lewis said he believes in returning the police budget to the amount intended before the city council voted in June to cut a proposed budget increase by $865,000.
Studley said she believes in decreasing the police budget, adding “we have to reimagine what policing looks like.”
“We all know that the police department in our nation was founded on racism and slave catchers, and it really hasn't gotten a whole lot better,” Studley said. “We have got to reimagine what policing looks like. We've got to start holding police accountable that are bad cops.”
Ward 2
Candidate Matt McGarry, a Russian instructor at OU, said the greatest challenge facing Ward 2 and Norman is economic recovery exiting COVID-19. He said a way to achieve economic recovery is by investing in "local, organic businesses" and reinvesting in commercial areas.
Candidate John Argo also said “getting businesses back to where they were” is the most pressing issue. In the midst of COVID-19, Argo said the city council needs to directly ask small businesses owners the best way to help.
McGarry said the best way to support small businesses during the pandemic is to work on Norman’s infrastructure in order to give them the “support they need to thrive.” He said he’d also like to “simplify the permitting process.”
“(Something) I would love to see the city of Norman consider, and that I’d like to bring up with my colleagues, hopefully one day on city council, would be the opening of a development concierge (for the) ward,” McGarry said. “That would simplify the permitting process and make the process far more transparent so that we could unleash the imaginative, creative minds that are here in Norman.”
Argo said the council needs to “keep restaurants safe” from the economic effects of COVID-19 and to recognize their prior efforts. He said they need a “finalized deal” in order to keep them open. Argo also said he wears his mask “all the time” out in public and has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
McGarry said he will support masking propositions and masking is necessary to keep businesses open.
He also said the city council can help diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in Norman by “(getting) a better sense” of the needs of community members that will “make their lives better.”
“I think Norman Forward represents a great quality of life initiative that we can reinvest in, that we can double down and to keep making Norman a diverse and habitable community,” McGarry said. “We should think about inclusivity and diversity, first and foremost, as we think of the next round of Norman Forward Projects.”
McGarry said he opposes Unite Norman’s efforts to recall city council members and Clark.
Argo said he is for a “strong, well-funded” law enforcement and said the decision to cut funding from the proposed police budget increase should have been a “vote of the people.”
McGarry said people should vote for him because he will listen despite potential disagreement.
“We may not always agree 100 percent, but I will always be a voice for you,” McGarry said. “I believe that the ability to communicate with people across the spectrum is going to be necessary for Norman going forward.”
Argo said he is able to “put a voice” on the city council to “tie everybody together” between construction, business, workers and residents.
Ward 3
Candidate Sam Talley said the most pressing issue in Ward 3 and in Norman is the current political divisiveness. He said restoring trust and stability within the city government is the “most important” goal moving forward.
Incumbent Alison Petrone said the most important issue facing Ward 3 is the “rebound of this post-COVID economy.” She said providing services for Ward 3’s at-risk population and helping small businesses and nonprofit organizations is “incredibly important.”
Candidate Kelly Lynn said he agrees with Talley and said the “divisiveness of the council and the mayor” has “driven a wedge” between the people of Norman.
“I have conservative values,” Lynn said. “I think I'm the only one running with conservative values, and that voice is completely absent from the council right now as is.”
“I don’t agree with Mr. Lynn that it takes only conservatice voices,” Talley said. “It takes a conservative approach — it takes a balanced approach to achieve results. I’m concerned about the ability of things to actually improve unless we get something somebody in there that is going to be positive (and) that is going to reach across both aisles.”
Petrone said she can “make that pledge” to continue to “uplift” OU student voices, and she doesn’t consider OU students “outsiders.” Petrone also added the Norman City Council election is a “nonpartisan election,” despite comments regarding “different political parties.”
Petrone said the recall efforts of Unite Norman were a “largely fraudulent process” citing many of her residents “have their names forged on a petition to claim speech that was not their own.”
“It's really been unfortunate how they have torn this city apart at the seams,” Petrone said. “Wanna talk about divisiveness? It wasn’t divisive until they got here — not at this level.”
Lynn said he’s a “proud volunteer” for Unite Norman and gathered signatures on the petition to recall Clark and current council members. He said the divisiveness came from the city council, which led to the creation of Unite Norman.
Talley said he does not support the recall, but said there’s “good citizenry” involved in Unite Norman that believe “strongly” in their cause to support law enforcement.
Talley said the police budget is “on track,” but supports an increase in officer pay.
“We need to figure out how to generate more revenue in this town,” Talley said. “We can certainly do that. We have the base here to do that, so that we can take care of our people that are taking care of us.”
Lynn said the police budget needs an increase due to a low “patrol-to-citizen ratio.” Lynn said the increase is also needed to improve protective equipment, citing NPD’s bulletproof vests that are “outdated and falling apart.”
Petrone said she believes in “asking the voters” to decide on the police budget.
“People are more aware now about policing issues,” Petrone said.“I think it's time that we let the voters decide what they want to do with the future of their city.”
In regard to the University North Park development, Petrone said the issue is the controversial UNP TIF associated with it. Petrone said if TIFs are going to be passed, they need to be passed “by the people.”
Lynn said he’s “all about” development. He said he wants Norman “open for business” adding “business is a gamble.”
Talley said the University North Park development is going to continue to expand, and TIFs are a “tool vested with the council.”
“The public doesn't need to vote if there is trust within the council, ” Talley said. “If the public needs to vote, (whether) that's a charter review (or) things of that nature, then we can deal with that.”
Talley said he believes voters should vote for him due to his “experience,” “accountability” and his “reputation in this community.” He said he wants to “serve all.”
Lynn said his conservative values, “great experience” and his status as the “only one that does not support defunding the police” are why voters should vote for him.
Petrone said the “main reason” to vote for her is because Norman is in an “emergency situation” with “no on-the-job training time,” adding it takes “several months” before one understands the “machinations” of Norman.
Ward 5
Incumbent Michael Nash said he was born in Norman, joined the Marine Corps and attended OU for 11 years to earn a PhD in mechanical engineering with concentrations in conservation in robotics and intelligent systems.
Candidate Billy Davison said he’s lived in Norman for over 30 years and started several businesses in Ward 5 as well as operating a construction company.
Candidate Rarchar Tortorello said the military brought him to Norman in 1993 when he was stationed at Tinker Air Force Base before retiring to Norman. He said he’s done the Citizens Emergency Response training in Norman and is a member of the County Medical Reserve Corps.
Davison said he believes the most pressing issue in Norman is police response time.
Tortorello agreed, saying there is “no police coverage whatsoever.” He also mentioned safe drinking water and “lack of decorum” in city politics, adding “it just seems like we can’t get along.”
Nash said there’s a “number of issues” facing Ward 5. Agreeing with Davison and Tortorello, Nash also added “divisiveness” as an issue.
Tortorello said, as the father of two biracial daughters, he does not see income and racial equity issues in Norman.
Nash said he does believe Norman has an equity issue, adding “it’s systemic across the country.”
“We need to be able to acknowledge that there's a problem here,” Nash said. “Black Lives Matter highlighted that there is a problem. I wouldn’t say that it's ... any individual's fault, it’s that there's a problem within the system that we need to address.”
Davison said although he does not experience the consequences of income and racial equity and lack thereof, he does believe there is an equity issue in Norman.
“I think it's important to be able to recognize that, even though it's not my problem, it is their problem,” Davison said. “We should be able to sit down and find common ground and address those issues.”
Nash said he wants to focus on “retention of the students” after they graduate from OU. He wants to create jobs in Norman rather than forcing students to move to places with more job opportunities.
Nash said he’s voted to approve $3 million for a small business relief program and approved mask mandates with communications with business owners.
“As much as COVID can kill people, so can not being able to pay your bills or your health insurance premiums,” Nash said. “We need to be able to communicate as closely as possible with the small business owners to determine what effects we on the council will have with the policies that we've heard.”
Davison said OU students should vote for him and his agenda due to his experience as a contractor in surrounding municipalities in Oklahoma and other states. He said it’s also important to bring “career-oriented” businesses in Norman.
Tortorello said he will do everything to bring in small business and to support Norman Forward projects.
“I want to make Norman a regional draw for everybody,” Tortorello said. “We want to have that reputation of having the best quality of life.”
Davison said being a “business-friendly environment” and adding resources to “help recover” is important for helping small businesses during COVID-19.
Tortorello said he supports the recall effort by Unite Norman adding “it looks like we're penalizing police departments” by altering their budgets.
Nash said he does not support the recall effort and said Unite Norman’s leadership “exacerbated the problem and stirred up the emotion within people to make something beyond what it actually was.”
Davison said he supported the recall at first and even signed the petition but disagrees with the “misinformation being used” to “keep emotions stirred up.”
Ward 7
Candidate Monica Marsh said she wants to focus on Norman’s future and economic development by bringing more jobs into Norman.
Incumbent Stephen Holman said he grew up in Ward 7, served on the council for eight years and has worked on issues like job retention.
Candidate Christopher Jourden said he brings “great experience” in helping and serving others. As a student at OU, Jourden said he served with the Black Student Association and the American Mock World Health Association.
Holman said he does not affiliate with Unite Norman but will “continue to listen” to concerns of their members in his ward.
Jourden also said he does not affiliate with Unite Norman, and their actions may have been “a bit brusque.”
“I think that their vision is a thing that I can't get behind entirely,” Jourden said. “I do support Black lives and that's something that we had disagreements with. But, that's okay, disagreements happen, and I fully support civil discourse here in our city.”
Marsh said she does support Unite Norman and is endorsed by them.
“This started because of the defunding of the police, among other decisions the council is currently making,” Marsh said. “Unite Norman brought a lot of people together that were displeased. So we went through a process to try to go for another vote. That's all we were asking for.”
Holman said members of Unite Norman were trying to recall council members despite all its members being up for reelection. He said, “six months later would have been that opportunity to vote.”
Jourden said he currently works at the OU Health Science Center where he has gone through LGBTQ+ ally training, so he’s prepared to offer support.
Marsh said she would reach out and ask the community what their needs are, adding she believes “everyone should have a voice” in Norman.
Holman said he “supported” the proclamation to recognize the LGBTQ+ History Month and has marched in the Norman PFLAG parade every year.
Marsh said she does not personally think there is an equity issue in Norman, adding she does not know everyone's experiences.
“If we are being discriminatory, then that does need to be addressed,” Marsh said. “That's not something that should be tolerated.”
Jourden said he believes Norman does have an equity issue like “most communities” but believes the city is “making steps in the right direction.”
Holman said Norman “certainly” has an equity issue related to infrastructure, public transportation and business access.
Holman said he believes that some resources used in the police department “might be better spent” on “crisis response and an internal auditor.”
Marsh said she believes in increasing the police budget and said “slashing the budget” has caused divisiveness. Marsh said Norman is down about 22 officers and crime in Ward 7 has increased.
Following Marsh’s comment regarding an “increased” crime rate in Ward 7, Holman rebutted her claim.
“In the first, second week of January, there was actually one crime reported, according to the department data that is shared with the council every Friday,” Holman responded. “One crime was reported in Ward 7 during that time. We do not have less officers on patrol right now. The nine positions that we talked about were administrative and higher ups.”
Jourden said he believes in “maintaining and evaluating” the police budget. He said he believes Norman needs more social work and social programs.
Marsh said the city council needs people “not leaning for one side or the other.” She said Norman needs a “balanced council.”
Holman said he has always been an “independent voice” on the council and is known for “always listening to everybody.”
