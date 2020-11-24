OU Student Government Association hosts inauguration of president, vice president

The OU Student Government Association hosted the inauguration of President Tavana Farzaneh and Vice President Alex Gray in a Tuesday live stream.
The newly elected candidates took an oath for the time they will serve at SGA and said they are grateful and excited to put their platform into effect.
Farzaneh thanked all the people involved in their campaign process.
“Thank you to all of our supporters for believing in us so strongly. Without you continuously offering encouragement and support, we would not be standing here today,” Farzaneh said. “You are the leading force behind who we are and our mission to serve students, and we thank you for allowing us into your role on campus and into your experiences.”
She also thanked Gray for being her running mate.
“Thank you to Alex Gray for being my roommate, teammate, running mate and best friend,” Farzaneh said. “You’re a true listener and natural leader, and always kind to everyone. Our personalities may be totally different, but it's what makes us so compatible. I'm excited for this endeavor with you and there's no one else I would imagine (being here with).”
Gray said she is passionate about some of their platform points — mental health, inclusivity and diversity — and is excited to see the pair’s proposed efforts to prioritize those come to fruition.
“I feel so excited to have the opportunity to be able to serve the student body and serve as a voice for students, and the opportunity to make things that I really care about happen is so exciting,” Gray said.
Gray also talked about being the first Black woman to be in the vice presidential position.
“Knowing that I am the first Black woman to be in this position is exciting and it's an opportunity to be the visible inclusivity that OU needs, and I'm so excited to bring that and to be the representative,” Gray said. “I am the first, but hopefully not the last. And hopefully there’ll be many more to come after me.”
Outgoing SGA President Justin Norris and outgoing Vice President Dalton Gau were present in the SGA office alongside the candidates.
Norris said he’s known Farzaneh and Gray since their freshman year and they have been side by side since day one of his tenure as SGA president.
“I just can't think of enough words to give them justice because I don't think there are words in the English language that would give them justice,” Norris said. “Their kindness is insurmountable, their passion is unsurpassable, and anyone who knows them knows that they are dedicated to whatever they say.”
Gau said he’s enjoyed all the work and time he has given to the student body.
“All of Justin and I’s initiatives (are) to (make) this place a better university, and just a better community,” Gau said. “I applaud (Farzaneh) and (Gray) for their work to the student body, for the work in our cabinet and I know (they) will make a great next administration here at the Student Government Association.”
Farzaneh said she knew there were women in the SGA space before, but she never “truly” thought she would be in it.
“This is a space that we get to create. Every year, (it) shifts and molds people who step into it and I'm so excited to see the future of SGA, and the future of this university, and we can't wait to get started,” Farzaneh said. “I am excited, humbled, but above all ready to serve as a true representative of who we are as students.
"We are the ones who make this university the ever-changing place that it currently is. I can't guarantee you that we consult every frustration, (but) I can promise that we will advocate for you and we will take intentional action to amplify your voice.”
