OU Student Government Association candidates Holloway, Citty to address student questions in virtual town hall

Holloway-Citty town hall

SGA presidential and vice presidential candidates Easton Holloway and Diahn Citty are holding an Instagram Live town hall Oct. 22. 

 Photo provided

Student Government Association presidential and vice presidential candidates Easton Holloway and Diahn Citty will host a virtual town hall at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 over Instagram Live. 

According to a post on the candidates’ Instagram page, the town hall will be an opportunity to get to know the candidates and ask questions about their platform. 

Holloway and Citty are both sophomores at OU and have been involved in SGA. Holloway currently serves in the Department of Interior for the SGA Executive Cabinet and is majoring in architectural engineering, and Citty has been involved in the Campus Activities Council and is a community health major, according to the candidates’ Instagram page.

Holloway said in an interview the town hall will be a more accessible way to interact with students during this election season. Holloway and Citty also plan to open up the end of the town hall to questions from students. 

“This election cycle looks a little bit different,” Holloway said. “At the event, we plan to introduce ourselves, who we are, what we’ve been involved in, and also talk about our campaign platform.” 

The Holloway-Citty platform is called #TRUEexperience. 

“What we’re trying to do is create a true student experience for everyone on campus,” Holloway said. “TRUE is an acronym for transparency, reform, unity and equity.” 

Some of the goals of the Holloway-Citty platform include improving communication between SGA and the student body, helping students create their own student organizations, better representation of international students, establishing more mental health resources and improving inclusivity in Greek life, according to their campaign Instagram. 

The full list of SGA candidates for president and vice president can be viewed here.

