OU Student Government Association attends Big 12 on the Hill, advocates for legislation impacting students

The OU Student Government Association attended Big 12 on the Hill, where they discussed various legislative bills regarding college affordability and mental health Feb. 22 through Feb. 24 via Zoom.
OU SGA Undergraduate Student Congress Vice Chair Alexis Marvin said Big 12 on the Hill is a “lobbying effort” on behalf of Big 12 universities. This year, it was Oklahoma State University’s turn to host the event.
Marvin said participants discussed various legislation they supported with U.S. House representatives and senators. She said Representative for Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District Frank Lucas was “very excited” to continue conversations about mental health and college affordability.
“I was delighted to meet with the bright, young Big 12 students last month to discuss issues affecting students in Oklahoma’s higher education,” Lucas wrote in an email to The Daily. “Members of OU’s SGA participated in this important conversation around a range of issues, from addressing the growing crisis of student loan debt to mental health awareness.”
SGA Congress Chair Crispin South said they discussed pieces of legislation related to college affordability, including House Resolution 100, Senate Resolution 46, HR 166 and HR 321.
South said HR 100 and Senate Resolution 46 call on President Joseph Biden to take executive action and “broadly” cancel student loan debt.
Marvin said the Kansas State University SGA found that the Big 12 average debt per student is $21,000 with 50 percent of students receiving financial aid. She said 68 percent of OU students receive federal financial aid.
“Many people rely on federal loans and financial aid to be able to pay for school,” Marvin said. “One of the things that I think (state legislators and students) pretty much all agreed on ... is that college is way too expensive, and it shouldn’t be.”
South said HR 166, or the Fair Lending for All Act, adds protected categories to lending discrimination to “ensure students are not discriminated against” as they apply for student loans.
HR 321, or the FEED Act, authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “approve state, local and Indian tribal government plans to partner with small and mid-size restaurants and nonprofit organizations to provide nutritious meals to individuals in need,” according to the Congress website.
Marvin said SGA also supported SB 168, HR 868 and S 119.
South said SB 168, or the TREAT Act, allows any health care professional in “good standing” with a valid practitioner’s license to render service, including telehealth, anywhere for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some of the examples that we brought up … were people who were no longer able to get counseling services that they needed because they were getting them from their university and had to move back home,” South said. “If they were outside of the state, they were not able to get their counseling services because counselors are currently barred from practicing across state lines.”
South said the bill would allow students out of state to receive counseling services from OU virtually.
South said HR 868, or the END Stigma Act, “ensures higher education institutions will be awarded grants to develop programs to reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorders and educate students on their treatment options.”
“It would be awarding grants to colleges so that they can have a better response to substance abuse or substance use disorders,” South said.
Marvin said S 119, or the Abby Honold Act, would “train and equip law enforcement to deal with mental health when in the field.”
Lucas wrote he was “encouraged to know” OU student leaders were focused on “being a voice and advocating for their fellow Sooners.”
“Whether you’re a member of congress or a prospective student looking to enroll at one of Oklahoma’s higher education institutions, there will always be questions that need answering and issues that need to be advocating for and addressed,” Lucas wrote. “I thank OU’s SGA leaders for their time and leadership, and I encourage Oklahoma’s next generation of public servants, researchers, doctors, engineers and leaders to continue to be involved in their communities.”
