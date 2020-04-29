OU Student Government Association announces invalidation of recent Campus Activities Council election results

The OU Student Superior Court ruled that the Campus Activities Council executive chair election that ended April 8 has been invalidated.
Newly appointed SGA Congress Chair Savanah Patterson announced in Tuesday evening’s congress meeting that the election, in which public relations junior Lafonzo Spigner was elected, was invalidated. Patterson said the newly appointed CAC vice chair would take on many of current CAC chair Jema Esparza’s duties once she steps down.
In response to questions after the meeting, Patterson said she was unaware of why the election was invalidated, who the newly appointed vice chair is or how that person was appointed. She did say that creative media production junior Louisa Lee, who ran against Spigner for the position and served as CAC vice chair under Esparza, would not take on Esparza’s duties.
SGA Election Chair Sam Quick confirmed in a text message Tuesday evening that the election was invalidated, and said he’s not sure what comes next, but there will be updates to come.
Spigner said in a post on his campaign Instagram Wednesday evening that he and his team were informed about the invalidation of the election Tuesday. He said a lot is unknown right now, but he's waiting for more information on the situation and next steps from the Superior Court Chief Justice.
"I agree with the Election Board's original decision to validate this election as well as the faith the voters had in me when I was elected by a majority decision," Spigner said in the post. "I will continue to fight for the future of CAC and work diligently to be ready to assume the position of chair when this is all resolved."
Spigner said in the post that he'll keep his followers posted on what happens next and what the decision means when more information is given to him.
If you have any questions please reach out to Destinee Dickson or Jayke Flaggert.
Lee also posted about the invalidation on her campaign Instagram Wednesday evening.
"My team and I would like to express our most sincere gratitude to the Election Board and the Superior Court, who have gone to great lengths to uphold the integrity of campus elections," Lee said in the post.
In the post, Lee also thanked voters and members of the OU community for their "unwavering support both during the election and its aftermath."
"I am dedicated to doing whatever I can to ensure CAC does not fall behind, and (I'm) ready to continue serving students with events and leadership opportunities this fall," Lee said in the post.
In an email Wednesday evening, Esparza said Matthew Smith will be serving as the CAC vice chair for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Esparza said in the email that the CAC General Council elects all of the executive council and event chair positions that make up the General Council. Esparza said Smith was elected by the General Council on April 19.
In the email, Esparza said that according to the CAC constitution, when the executive chair is absent or unable to serve the position, the vice chair assumes their role. Pending the Superior Court's guidance on the situation, Esparza said Smith will be appointed interim chair.
This story was updated at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29 to include Lafonzo Spigner's Instagram post. It was also updated at 9:23 p.m on Wednesday, April 29 to include Louisa Lee's Instagram post and an email from Jema Esparza. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available. Tips can be submitted online or by email to dailynews@ou.edu.
