OU Student Financial Center extends CASH application amid power outages, inclement weather

The CASH application deadline has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Feb. 18. 

The CASH application's deadline has been pushed back to Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m due to inclement weather across Norman.

Crispin South, Student Government Association Congress chair, said his organization received “several” different student concerns regarding the CASH application after power outages hit multiple areas on campus and around Norman.

“I saw (their requests) coming in and I thought that's something that we can reach out to the Student Financial Center about and see if anything can be done as far as extending that deadline,” South said. 

The decision to further extend the deadline was made by the Student Financial Center after SGA notified the scholarship office that some students were unable to complete their application due to power outages. 

“I'm really happy with (the change),” South said. “It's an example of when you bring your concerns to student government, we really can do something with it and make change happen on campus.”

South said filling out the CASH application is beneficial to all students, especially undergraduates, as it can help those struggling to find funds for tuition.

“If you want scholarship money, filling out the CASH app is the first step in order to ensure that you have good scholarship money to continue attending OU.” South said.

Katie Hallum is a journalism and international area studies double major who joined The Daily's news desk in spring 2021. Katie is a Tahlequah, Oklahoma native and citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

