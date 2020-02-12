You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU student delegation advocates for higher education, proposes increased budget

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Oklahoma State Capitol (copy) (copy)

The Oklahoma State Capitol building Jan. 20, 2019. Thirty OU students met with legislators here Tuesday to discuss higher education.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU students traveled to the state capitol Tuesday, where they met with several state legislators to advocate for increased higher education funding.

Taylor Broadbent, a letters and classics freshman and chair of the OU Student Government Association’s external affairs committee, said 30 students made up the delegation representing OU for Higher Education day, an annual event promoted by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. 

Students present included several SGA executive members, including Student Government Association Vice President Dalton Gau.

“(The students) talked to legislators about the issues the Board of Regents gave us,” Broadbent said, “as well as their own personal experiences in higher education.”

The state regents have requested an overall budget of $927.1 million for fiscal year 2021, according to the state regents’ website, a total increase of $125 million from the previous fiscal year.

The increased budget will cover state STEM workforce development initiatives, concurrent enrollment programs for high school students and a 3.5 percent increase in faculty salaries, among other objectives listed on the website.

Groups of OU students were split to meet with several legislators, Broadbent said, including Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-22, and Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-24.

McCall was “very, very open” to meeting with the students, Broadbent said, and offered to return to OU and continue to answer questions as the current legislative session continues. Broadbent added that she felt the meetings were effective in influencing the legislature’s decision.

“I think they were generally fruitful meetings,” Broadbent said. “Once they put a face to the numbers, it immediately becomes a more real experience for them, and they’re more willing to think about how they vote.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments