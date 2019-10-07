You are the owner of this article.
OU student convicted of sexual abuse in Delaware County

Darwin Huddleston

Darwin Todd Huddleston.

 via Grove Sun News

Trigger warning: This article contains information regarding sexual abuse.

An OU student who was on trial for alleged sexual abuse was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison.

Darwin Huddleston was found guilty of first-degree rape by instrumentation and sentenced to five years in prison, according to verdict documentation The Daily obtained from the Delaware County Court Clerk’s office. Huddleston was found not guilty on a charge of lewd exhibition.

Huddleston was still enrolled at OU last week according to the university’s enrollment office, and faced the charges in Jay, Oklahoma, as first reported by Grand Lake News

Huddleston allegedly sexually abused a family member over the course of five to six years, starting when she was about 9 years old, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Kesha Keith, OU director of media relations, told The Daily in an email last week that the university often waits until the end of a trial to determine how to proceed, but all cases involving student behavior that may pose a risk to the OU community are reviewed by the university’s Threat Assessment Review Committee. The committee reviews all information submitted by law enforcement and reviews the evidence to make a decision.

“Response to the risk largely depends on whether sufficient factual evidence exists to support immediate actions such as suspension or expulsion,” Keith said. “If individuals are not a safety threat, no action is taken until the completion of their court proceeding. Once a court case is complete, university administration determines next steps.”

