OU student co-founds volunteer tutoring service for students struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic

The logo of Tutors for Change, a nonprofit organization providing low-cost to free tutoring for students.

Tutors for Change is a new nonprofit organization co-founded by an OU student to provide low-cost to free tutoring for students who might need it.

Tutors for Change was created this summer by Kaleb Neal, a math senior at OU, and Arjun Kudinoor, a math and physics sophomore at Columbia University. The organization aims to provide students with a way to get the tutoring they need without having to pay the high prices of a normal tutor.

“We provide tutoring services to anybody from kindergarten to undergraduate college, at the cost of 99 cents per hour, which is more of a suggested donation rather than a requirement,” Neal said in an interview. “We also accept tutors as volunteers to teach students 1-2 hours a week.”

Neal said the reason he wanted to start this organization was that he saw a gap in learning with the rise of online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Online learning is in no way optimal, and it doesn’t allow students to learn and fully appreciate subjects,” Neal said. “A lot of affluent students can pay for a tutor to help close this gap made by online learning, but many middle and lower-income students don’t have this opportunity. We believe that money should never be a barrier to receiving a quality education, so we started a company with that goal in mind.”

Currently, the non-profit offers a wide variety of subjects taught by volunteers from all across the country in one-on-one virtual sessions to allow for students from all over to receive help, and is actively looking for people to volunteer to become a tutor.

“I want to invite OU students, faculty and staff who feel confident in certain subjects to volunteer with us,” Neal said. “It’s a great opportunity to put on your resume, it's good volunteer experience and you can really help your community as a whole.”

Those who are looking for tutoring or would like to volunteer can visit the Tutors for Change website to learn more about the program and get involved.

