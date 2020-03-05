OU student charged with aggravated possession of child pornography, KOCO reports

An OU student was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of child pornography, KOCO reported Thursday.
According to the report, OU police found over 100 images of child pornography on OU student Lucas Keupen's phone when they brought him in for questioning.
Police contacted Keupen on March 2 for allegedly trying to take pictures of men without them knowing in a bathroom in the Bizzell Memorial Library, according to the report.
OU STUDENT ARRESTED: Over 100 pornographic pictures of young boys were found on 26-year-old Lucas Keupen’s cell phone and laptop.Before that, OUPD contacted Keupen for trying to take pictures of other men while they were using the men's restroom at the library. | @koconews pic.twitter.com/8gIJucKZfn— Christine Stanwood (@KOCOChristine) March 6, 2020
Keupen's bond was posted at $25,000, according to a document posted on the Oklahoma State Courts Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.