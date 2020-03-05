You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU student charged with aggravated possession of child pornography, KOCO reports

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bizzell Memorial Library (copy)

A photo of the Bizzell Memorial Library on Mar. 2. An OU student was charged with aggravated possession of child pornography after police took him in for questioning after he attempted to take pictures of men in a restroom in Bizzell.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

An OU student was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of child pornography, KOCO reported Thursday.

According to the report, OU police found over 100 images of child pornography on OU student Lucas Keupen's phone when they brought him in for questioning.

Police contacted Keupen on March 2 for allegedly trying to take pictures of men without them knowing in a bathroom in the Bizzell Memorial Library, according to the report.

Keupen's bond was posted at $25,000, according to a document posted on the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments