You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Student Alumni Board to hold in-person Graduation Gear-Up

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Grad Gear-up

The Grad Gear-up will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 9-12.

 Photo provided

The OU Student Alumni Board is holding an in-person Graduation Gear-Up event for seniors from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 9-12 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Molly Shi Boren Ballroom. 

At the event, students will be able to finish their graduation tasks and donate to the 2021 class gift, according to SAB Vice President Ava Hiser. 

Julie Foster, event manager for OU commencement ceremonies, said the event offers resources for graduation.

“This is a one-stop shop for students to come and get anything they need, ask questions, talk about any concerns they may have,” Foster said. 

Students who were unable to attend Grad Gear-Up this semester are still able to go to the Sooner Shop and get all the items they need to graduate, Foster said. 

Hiser said another benefit of the Grad Gear-Up event is to collect donations to give to organizations like the OU Food Pantry, Sooners Helping Sooners and the OU Counseling Center. 

“Students are encouraged to donate, all of the funds directly benefit OU students and we are very excited to be able to support the OU community with the help of the class of 2021,” Hiser said in an email to The Daily. 

Foster said the in-person spring 2021 graduation ceremony will occur in the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. According to Foster, students are eager to prepare and attend their graduation. 

“I think students are really excited,” Foster said. “The response has been overwhelming. We’ve had more people sign up for this event than we’ve had in years past.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments