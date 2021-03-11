OU Student Alumni Board to hold in-person Graduation Gear-Up

The OU Student Alumni Board is holding an in-person Graduation Gear-Up event for seniors from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 9-12 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Molly Shi Boren Ballroom.
At the event, students will be able to finish their graduation tasks and donate to the 2021 class gift, according to SAB Vice President Ava Hiser.
Julie Foster, event manager for OU commencement ceremonies, said the event offers resources for graduation.
“This is a one-stop shop for students to come and get anything they need, ask questions, talk about any concerns they may have,” Foster said.
Students who were unable to attend Grad Gear-Up this semester are still able to go to the Sooner Shop and get all the items they need to graduate, Foster said.
Hiser said another benefit of the Grad Gear-Up event is to collect donations to give to organizations like the OU Food Pantry, Sooners Helping Sooners and the OU Counseling Center.
“Students are encouraged to donate, all of the funds directly benefit OU students and we are very excited to be able to support the OU community with the help of the class of 2021,” Hiser said in an email to The Daily.
Foster said the in-person spring 2021 graduation ceremony will occur in the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. According to Foster, students are eager to prepare and attend their graduation.
“I think students are really excited,” Foster said. “The response has been overwhelming. We’ve had more people sign up for this event than we’ve had in years past.”
