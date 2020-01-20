OU strives to diversify faculty to strengthen community, increase student retention

Following a string of racist incidents in spring 2019, OU's administration constructed a diversity and inclusion plan in February 2019 to improve campus inclusivity.
A major action step of the plan’s initial phase was to “improve the overall sourcing/recruiting/hiring strategies for faculty and staff utilizing the annual Affirmative Action Plan,” according to OU's website. With the plan’s second phase having begun in August 2019, university officials say efforts are underway to recruit a more diverse faculty.
According to the fall 2018 university factbook, only 30 of 1,631 full-time faculty on the Norman campus were African American, with 43 identifying as Hispanic, 33 as Native American and 146 as Asian American.
On Oct. 31, 2019, over 70 faculty attended a training to “provide practical and adaptable methods and strategies” to achieve the university’s goal of recruiting more diverse faculty and staff, said Jane Irungu, former interim vice president of diversity and inclusion.
The training was presented by Cris Cullinan, a “nationally recognized facilitator in diversity, equity and inclusion,” Irungu said. The theme of the workshop was “hiring for cultural competency,” which Cullinan said was vital not only for changing the culture on campus, but better preparing graduates for jobs in the modern workplace.
“The idea behind it is that we should be hiring faculty, administrators and staff that are culturally competent in order to best prepare our students (to) work in an interconnected 21st century world,” Cullinan said. “When we do that, we're not just hiring for certain attitudes, we’re hiring for knowledge and skills.”
The university has also implemented procedural steps to ensure that the candidate pools for vacant positions are including as many candidates of diverse backgrounds as possible, said Jill Irvine, vice provost of faculty.
“The provost’s office has added a new step to the search process designed to support search committees in recruiting as diverse an applicant pool as possible,” Irvine said. “Search committees are asked to be more proactive in their recruitment efforts and to monitor the diversity of their applicant pools throughout the application period.”
Before a search committee brings finalists to campus, Irvine said the committees will require approval from the offices of the appropriate dean and provost. Approval of the finalist pool will be based on the “demographic diversity” of the pool, as well as the committee’s efforts in recruiting for “inclusive excellence.”
Cullinan said when hiring culturally competent candidates, the questions posed by search committees should look for practical, skill-based knowledge in curriculum and student interaction.
“My focus is on making sure that we're dealing with these as displays of knowledge and skill sets, rather than as fake propositions or vague statements of attitude,” Cullinan said.
Culturally competent faculty have a role well beyond simple instruction in the classroom, Irvine said, and should be able to help the university move toward accomplishing the goals stated in its diversity plan.
“Campus leaders were urged to communicate the importance of moving toward this goal as we undertake what is arguably one of our most important tasks — the decisions we make about who will be OU's future teachers, researchers and members of our community,” Irvine said.
Eddie R. Cole, associate professor at the William & Mary School of Education and an expert on college presidents and race, said the role of culturally competent faculty extends to an even more personal level with many students from underrepresented communities.
This year, OU welcomed what administrators reported was one of the most diverse freshman classes in the school’s history.
“A common issue nationally, that isn't anything specifically tied to any region or any type of university, is when institutions quickly moved to diversify their student bodies across racial and ethnic lines, but they don't do the same as quickly or at all regarding their faculty and staff makeup — you run into a number of issues,” Cole said.
Cullinan said universities lacking culturally competent or diverse faculty often see disproportionate retention numbers between white students and students of minority communities, with underrepresented students leaving at higher rates.
“There is no evidence that our white students are any brighter than our other students, but our other students are not treated well,” Cullinan said. “That's where cultural competence becomes extremely important. Whenever we hire, we have an opportunity to bring in people that are going to not only add to the diversity, but add to our skill sets — work with us to increase the effectiveness of what we do.”
The effort that faculty of color often put forward as mentors for underrepresented students at predominantly white institutions, on top of their usual duties in the classroom for all students, is just one example of how culturally competent faculty help improve campus diversity and student retention, Cole said.
“When you are an African American faculty member, for example, there is a likelihood that you will be asked informally and formally to mentor and advise a number of student groups who feel underrepresented at a university like Oklahoma,” Cole said. “When you're doing that sort of service, that doesn't count for your scholarship, that doesn't count for your classroom teaching, but you're spending additional hours in your day.”
Cole said that extra “legwork” from faculty of color creates an issue because this aspect of their work is not considered when evaluating for tenured positions. A lack of tenured faculty of color often leads to a “revolving door” in which, while diverse faculty are being hired, they are not being retained to impact the campus long-term.
“Universities are going to have to take a serious look at this evaluation model, in comparison to the contemporary demand in the current context on college campuses,” Cole said. “Now all of a sudden, you're working to have a more diverse faculty, but your measure of evaluation remains the same. That's not going to make it when you when you think about 2020 and onward.”
The continuing shift of demographics across the U.S. means that colleges will need to move quickly to find culturally competent faculty to remain on the leading edge of education, Cullinan said, as the importance of students learning to collaborate with people from varied backgrounds is crucial for entering the workforce.
But hiring a diverse faculty does not mean sacrificing qualified candidates, Cole said.
“The beauty of diversity is that colleges and universities — the foundation of them is the free exchange of ideas,” Cole said. “The more diverse perspectives you have on the college campus, the more ideas there are to exchange and therefore the stronger your intellectual environment is.”
Irvine said the university’s faculty and administrators have developed an “ongoing commitment” to three core diversity values when recruiting faculty to the university: that the best teachers are aware of their own implicit biases and can help develop students from varied backgrounds to their highest potential, that the best researchers are able to challenge their own perceptions and recognize their own biases, and that the best leaders understand the need for varied cultural perspectives to create a stronger institution.
Several searches for currently vacant positions are underway or recently started, Irvine said, and she expects the overall impact of the university’s new hiring methods should be able to be evaluated by the end of the academic year.
