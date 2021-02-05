OU Stephenson School of Biomedical Engineering-affiliated research lab awarded National Science Foundation grant

A laboratory affiliated with OU’s Stephenson School of Biomedical Engineering was granted $761,727 from the National Science Foundation for its research on nanomedicine and outreach program.
Wilhelm Lab — a biomedical nano-engineering laboratory — won the NSF CAREER award for its research and its outreach program Bionanotechnology Engagement for Native Americans in Oklahoma (BE4NANO), which, according to Wilhelm Lab’s website, is committed to providing STEM opportunities for underrepresented rural communities in Oklahoma. The award is given annually to junior faculty who propose research projects and community outreach/education.
According to the NSF website, BE4NANO will receive support through 2026.
Stefan Wilhelm, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at OU since 2017, said he created BE4NANO to introduce rural communities and potential first-generation students to STEM learning opportunities. He said his background as a first-generation student from rural Germany inspired him.
The program has been supported by tribal partners such as Kiowa and Wichita tribes in Oklahoma, along with the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center, Wilhelm said. The Wilhelm Lab also worked with the Southwest Oklahoma STEM Alliance.
“I'm a first-generation student from my family, and I grew up in a rural area in Germany,” Wilhelm said. “I can relate, to some extent, to what the challenges are for the students.”
Wilhelm said rural communities in Oklahoma have a high percentage of first-generation Native American students. The goal of BE4NANO, he said, is to engage this underrepresented community and see if it sparks an increase in rural communities sending kids to college.
“This is an opportunity to engage those students and to facilitate the thought process of going into college and taking on a STEM major,” Wilhelm said. “What we want to do is track the success of this BE4NANO program quantitatively. We want to know at the end of the five years essentially, was this program successful? How many of those students that started with us in their junior high school year eventually went into college, and how many took on a STEM major, and how many are still in the program? How many graduated?”
To do this, Wilhelm said his lab visits schools and demonstrates experiments. Starting in 2019, Wilhelm visited multiple schools in Southwest Oklahoma and has worked with 14 different schools in Kiowa and Caddo Counties.
Wilhelm said COVID-19 forced the lab to transition to virtual experiment demonstrations for students at various schools.
Wilhelm said he is going to use the grant to host summer camps for high school juniors. The camp will allow students to come to campus and learn and experience the college and STEM experience, something that was inspired by Wilhelm hosting students from the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in March of 2020.
Wilhelm said he targets juniors because it’s typically the year students begin to decide on their futures. He said the award money will make this camp a reality, and he hopes the program will help high school students become more interested in not only biomedical engineering, but also all of the STEM fields.
“Eventually, this can grow into something much bigger,” Wilhelm said. “There's not just engineering. There’s biology, there's chemistry, there’s physics, there’s math. There is a huge opportunity, essentially, to recruit an untapped resource of students. For (those) that are first-generation students and for (those) who have not had direct contact to college, they may not even know somebody who goes to college … this is really transformative."
