OU Stephenson Cancer Center to offer free mammograms to Cleveland County residents

OU Stephenson Cancer Center will provide free mammograms to uninsured Cleveland County residents this month, according to an OU Medicine press release.
The event, sponsored by OU women’s basketball, Sooner Stilettos and the Stephenson Cancer Center, will be open to all Cleveland County women 40 or older who have not had a mammogram in the past year.
Mammograms will be conducted in a Breast Health Network mobile mammography unit, according to the release, which will be stationed at the Lloyd Noble Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19.
“The mobile mammography van will do screening mammograms, but it does not do diagnostic (mammograms),” said Stephanie Pharr, community outreach coordinator at the Stephenson Cancer Center. “It will be parked in the southeast parking lot.”
The event is open to residents with or without insurance, Pharr said, but preference will be given to uninsured residents. Limited appointments can be made by calling 800-442-4626, extension 49760, and transportation to the event, translation services and child care are available through appointment scheduling, according to the release.
