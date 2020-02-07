You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Stephenson Cancer Center to offer free mammograms to Cleveland County residents

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Stephenson Cancer Center (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Peggy and Charles Stephenson Cancer Center, located on the OU Health Sciences Center campus in Oklahoma City. The center will provide free mammograms to Cleveland County residents, which will be conducted in a Breast Health Network mobile mammography unit at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on Feb. 19. 

 Photo provided

OU Stephenson Cancer Center will provide free mammograms to uninsured Cleveland County residents this month, according to an OU Medicine press release.

The event, sponsored by OU women’s basketball, Sooner Stilettos and the Stephenson Cancer Center, will be open to all Cleveland County women 40 or older who have not had a mammogram in the past year. 

Mammograms will be conducted in a Breast Health Network mobile mammography unit, according to the release, which will be stationed at the Lloyd Noble Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19. 

“The mobile mammography van will do screening mammograms, but it does not do diagnostic (mammograms),” said Stephanie Pharr, community outreach coordinator at the Stephenson Cancer Center. “It will be parked in the southeast parking lot.”

The event is open to residents with or without insurance, Pharr said, but preference will be given to uninsured residents. Limited appointments can be made by calling 800-442-4626, extension 49760, and transportation to the event, translation services and child care are available through appointment scheduling, according to the release.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments