OU Stephenson Cancer Center specialist receives Innovation Award for impact on gynecologic cancers

An OU Stephenson Cancer Center specialist has been awarded for innovation by a gynecologic oncology honors committee.
The Society of Gynecologic Oncology Honors and Awards Committee announced in a release last week that they have selected Dr. Joan L. Walker as this year’s recipient of the Innovation Award.
“The Innovation Award recognizes exceptionally creative thinkers whose work has made a significant impact toward understanding gynecologic cancers,” the release said.
The release also said that Walker was cited for accomplishments that have “saved countless lives and cleared the way for ongoing clinical cancer research.”
According to the release, Walker’s area of expertise includes ovarian, endometrial, cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancers, and she has appeared regularly in publications such as "Best Doctors" and "Top Doctors."
“Dr. Walker is a highly regarded colleague who embodies the purpose and mission of the cancer center,” Stephenson Cancer Center Director Robert Mannel said in the release. “Her distinguished career is marked by relentless determination to provide the best care options to her patients.”
Walker also said in an email she was thankful for receiving the prestigious award.
“It is wonderful to be recognized by your peers,” Walker said. “Women physicians reached out to say they have appreciated my leadership to help them feel success is feasible as a young woman in our profession.”
