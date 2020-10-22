OU staff senate chair-elect addresses uptick in rural Oklahoma COVID-19 cases, highlights wastewater testing

During a Wednesday meeting, the OU staff senate chair-elect shared his knowledge of rising COVID-19 cases in rural Oklahoma as well as current efforts to monitor the virus.
According to chair-elect Justin Daniels, the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise, especially in rural Oklahoma.
“Numbers are certainly increasing across the board,” Daniels wrote in an email to the Daily. “From what we’ve been told by the State Health department and OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler, rural areas are the central focus right now.”
According to the Oklahoma COVID-19 epidemiology report from Oct. 9-15, areas without mask mandates have higher rates of increase than areas with mask mandates.
“This has been pointed out by Dr. Bratzler numerous times in our weekly Emergency Operations Center meeting,” Daniels said. “It proves that masks really do work.”
In a Thursday update on the COVID-19 pandemic, Bratzler said he is frustrated by the lack of mask mandates across the state.
“Part of it is personal responsibility, getting people to quit arguing about whether masks are safe, or the other things that simply have no bearing in science at all,” Bratzler said Thursday. “So, just because we have a mask mandate doesn't mean that it's easy to enforce (or) that everybody will do it. I understand that. But we know that in those places that have put the mandates into place, it seems to slow the spread of the disease. ... We're not doing a good job right now slowing the spread of this virus.”
In an attempt to monitor COVID-19 on campus, Dean of the OU Graduate College and biology professor Dr. Randall Hewes provides a weekly report to the emergency operations center utilizing wastewater testing, according to Daniels.
“From what (Hewes has) told us, the amount of COVID-19 in the wastewater samples has decreased since their initial tests began back in August and has flattened out, which is good news,” Daniels said.
Monitoring COVID-19 in wastewater will allow the emergency operations center a “heads up” if cases do start to rise, Daniels said. On Wednesday afternoon, OU Interim Provost Jill Irvine said the university will continue to monitor wastewater through the fall semester and into the spring of 2021.
“If wastewater numbers were to increase, we could encourage an increase in testing in those areas where we’re seeing wastewater COVID-19 cases to catch those who are sick,” Daniels said. ”We’d also reiterate the standard protocols of masking, washing hands and physical distancing.”
