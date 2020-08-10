OU staff members protest in-person semester, warn of looming 'catastrophe'

OU community members demonstrated outside of Evans Hall Monday afternoon demanding the university switch to all-online classes for the fall and provide better labor conditions for staff.
The event, called S.O.S. or “Save Our Staff,” was organized by members of the OU and Norman communities to demand five major changes to OU’s fall reopening plan: completely virtual classes for the semester, no layoffs or emergency administrative leave for staff, time and a half hazard pay for essential staff, no medical disclosure or ADA requirement for remote working accommodations and tiered furloughs from the university’s highest-earners in lieu of layoffs.
This demonstration is the second from the group, who organized a “die-in” outside of an OU Board of Regents meeting July 28. Another organization of faculty and staff, OU Workers United, said in a Monday email it also wants OU to move to all-online instruction.
“If OU reopens, it’s not a matter of if there will be an outbreak at OU, but when,” OU staff member Mauve Kay said to the crowd of dozens gathered for the demonstration. “People will die if OU reopens.”
Kay, a six-year OU employee and a 12-year Normanite, said staff members are afraid to speak out for fear of losing their jobs. Citing the layoffs of student employees at the end of the spring semester, Kay said the administration’s attitude toward staff has been one of dismissal and discouragement.
“The people making life or death decisions for us are wealthy and safe,” Kay said at the demonstration. “President Harroz makes $500,000 a year. His vice presidents make $300,000 and $400,000 a year. The Board of Regents are all millionaires. Their choices will kill members of our community.”
President Joseph Harroz said in a July 21 town hall that housing and food staff may face layoffs if residence halls are unable to open. Kay said before the university looks at laying off its lowest-earning workers, it should implement tiered cuts to its highest-earning workers.
In a press release from the university, Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said while Harroz agreed in a July 30 town hall that “leaders… should be among those who take the first (pay) cuts,” Keith said the savings would not be enough to avoid furloughs and layoffs “for those whose positions are not necessary in an online-only environment.”
Keith also said in the release OU called for accommodation requests earlier in the summer from faculty and staff. She said all but seven staff requests were granted, “as such work simply required (those seven people) to be in-person.”
Kay said in an interview with The Daily she thinks if the university doesn’t see enough revenue made up from tiered cuts at the highest level, then administrators should volunteer more of their salaries.
“I say furlough the administrators to the point where they're making what their hourly staff make,” Kay said. “If they think that people can lose their jobs and still survive — in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of an eviction crisis — then maybe they should take the steps to see what it's like to work for $20,000 a year.”
OU Library’s metadata and collections management archivist Bailey Hoffner, who indicated she was not speaking on behalf of her department, said in an interview with The Daily she is skeptical the university can’t afford to go online — but that budget data has not been made available.
“I would love to see the numbers,” Hoffner said. “I would love to actually see the budget and the numbers that say, ‘here's why this isn't workable here, here are how many millions we need to make to it possible to continue through the academic year.’ ... I would love for (those numbers) to be made public so that we could take advantage of the numerous smart people that know how to look at a budget and come up with ideas. There's no reason that only the people in (Evans Hall) should have that information and be making those decisions.”
Hoffner said in her speech the OU Board of Regents approved raises for 12 athletics coaches in its July meeting. Before the raises, the lowest-paid of the 12 received $99,950 and now makes $125,000. The highest-paid — head football coach Lincoln Riley — received $5 million and now makes $5.8 million, and will receive another raise in February that will increase his salary to $6.2 million.
Hoffner said the athletics department should shoulder some of the burden, either by salary cuts or a financial gift from the department.
“The president stated that to continue paying admin leave for those whose pre-pandemic responsibilities couldn’t be carried out virtually, was untenable in a virtual-teaching environment,” Hoffner said in her speech. “The unstated implication was mass layoffs. Why then, is it deemed appropriate and necessary to not only not layoff athletics staff that may well end up just as incapable of performing their duties this year, but to give them — some of the university’s highest earners — raises?”
OU Spanish instructor Christina Audas said she came out to show solidarity with OU and Norman community members asking the university for “a more humane option.”
“At the current moment, I’m assigned at least one class in (the) Physical Science (building),” Audas said. “This stresses me out. This terrifies me.”
Audas said she’s afraid to bring the virus home to her two children and to her elderly parents — one of which has diabetes and COPD. She said hers and her colleagues’ letters to the administration addressing their safety concerns about reopening have gone unanswered.
Audus said pedagogically, teaching a foreign language with a mask and social distancing is a false equivalence to traditional face-to-face instruction. She said with a mask and distancing, students can’t see her articulate, and they can’t interact with each other to practice conversations in class. Virtual learning, she said, would allow her to teach in a way that’s effective and safe.
“There's many of us that would like to (have online classes) much more than they're able to accommodate us (in) the way that is currently set up,” Audas said. “So that's partly why we're here, is saying that's unsafe. It's irresponsible. It's not putting everyone's safety first, and pedagogically, it's unsound.”
In the press release, Keith said though OU is basing its decisions on available science and from the primary guidance of OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler, the university is still not guaranteed against an outbreak.
“Common sense dictates that there are no guarantees, and there might come a time when the virus spreads to the point that the university has no other choice but to go fully online,” Keith said in the release. “When that time comes, OU will respond appropriately. Until then, the university will keep campus open as long as it is safe (to) do so.”
Hoffner said in an interview with The Daily the university’s choice of words, particularly “when that time comes,” is telling.
“Using language of ‘when this happens,’ makes (the administration) culpable,” Hoffner said. “Using language of ‘when’ means we’re acknowledging that this is going to get worse, and we will be going online. … In the period of time in which we don’t (go online), that brings us to a point at which there’s an outbreak — it’s too late.”
As students from all over the world pour into OU’s Norman campus this week for move-ins — during a time in which Oklahoma’s 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases is at 766 people a day — Kay said the university should look at the decision to switch to virtual instruction as not a financial one, but a moral one.
“OU is marching us headfirst into a catastrophe,” Kay said in her speech. “We know it’s only a matter of time before there are outbreaks on campus. We know it’s only a matter of time until one of our friends, our colleagues or someone we don’t even know dies from an infection caught on this campus. There is no acceptable number of infections or deaths — no magical number that must be met to justify moving to online instruction. … No life is expendable, no death is acceptable.”
Editor's note: this article was updated at 6:40 p.m. Aug. 10 to correct the spelling of OU Workers United.
It is disturbing to read about the idea that administrators will go on with an in-person semester until they have to close the campus if an outbreak occurs. Not sure if this is something they are actually expecting to happen. I also hope they are considering not just the safety of the staff , faculty and students abut also the safety of the Norman community at large. An outbreak, especially a serious outbreak would have an impact on the Norman community at large.
