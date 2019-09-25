OU sorority benefits Norman elementary school through Milkshakes for Monroe fundraiser

The OU chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi continues to benefit a local elementary school through its philanthropy event Milkshakes for Monroe.
The event was held Sept. 19 at the AOII sorority house, providing attendees with milkshakes and ice cream tacos. The sorority collected over $6,500 through ticket sales to be given to Monroe Elementary School in Norman.
AOII works closely with Monroe Elementary throughout the year, including through volunteering at school events and working as Monroe Champions, said Brynn Vaughan, AOII philanthropy chair.
Monroe Champions is an optional volunteer opportunity for active members to help out in a specific classroom for an entire school year, said Morgan Head, active AOII member and first-year nursing student.
“It was not just one specific experience that made the (Monroe Champions) memorable,” Head said. “It was the fact that I was able to spend a short two hours meeting the needs of others. I was able to do some of the time-consuming tasks for the teacher, and in turn, that allowed her to focus on her students more. Knowing this truly warms my heart.”
AOII active member and management junior Mallory Kincheloe said she also remembers the bonds she formed with the kids through Monroe Champions.
“Most of the students remember my name and always got excited when I walked into the classroom, saying, 'Mallory's back!'” Kincheloe said. “The kids would also notice if I wasn't wearing my glasses — it just shows that I made a difference there and that they notice me.”
Last year, the event raised $6,000 for thousands of school supplies and other necessary items, Vaughan said.
“When we delivered the supplies and donations, the children's faces lit up with joy and happiness,” Vaughan said. “I’ve never seen anyone so excited for expo markers.”
Head said providing school supplies is especially important because of the lack of education funding in Oklahoma, and that the money donated can also go to events or other school activities.
“Becoming aware of this need is the first step in making a difference,” Head said. “AOII has been making its members aware of the need for involvement in Oklahoma public schools by connecting its members with Monroe Champions, but now AOII is making the OU campus aware.”
