OU Soonerthon vice chair, miracle family reflect on dance marathon's meaning

OU’s Campus Activities Council held its annual dance marathon, Soonerthon, on Saturday night to raise money for the Children's Hospital Foundation.
The total amount raised was $1,033,102.20. For many, the impact of the event is much greater than the money.
Soonerthon features families who have had a child go through strenuous treatment at the children's hospital — referred to as “miracle families” according to the Soonerthon website.
The Harts are one of those families.The Hart family has been a part of Soonerthon for seven years now, since their son Brock Hart started undergoing treatment.
“It's just it gives us hope,” said Brock’s father Jason Hart. “The more you raise, the more you do, the better chance we have of beating the disease, fighting an illness, curing something through research and just making the hospital a better place for the kids to be.”
Hart also mentioned the special environment created for his kids at Soonerthon.
“My favorite part is just watching everybody love on my kids,” said Hart. “Making them feel like they are something beyond special.”
Soonerthon is also a special environment for the students involved with it said Briana Daugherty, vice chair of relations for Soonerthon.
“Soonerthon has changed my life,” Daugherty said. “When I look back these will be the memories I cherish forever.”
Daugherty said Soonerthon has also taught her with life lessons.
“Soonerthon has made me a more empathetic leader who looks out for others,” Daugherty said. “Even when it gets hard, you have to make the choice to care for other people because that's kind of all we have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.