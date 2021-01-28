OU Shia Student Association to host 'Stand With Palestine' event in support of Palestinian sovereignty

The OU Shia Student Association is hosting an “educational event” in support of Palestine, as well as a celebration for World Hijab Day.
In an interview with the Daily, psychology senior and SSA founder and president Zille Huma said the pro-Palestine event will take place on Friday and the World Hijab Day will occur Feb. 1. Both events will be held on the South Oval from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on their respective dates.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict began after Britain took over Palestine following the defeat of the Ottman Empire in World War I. Britain was tasked with “establishing a 'national home' in Palestine for Jewish people,” causing the Palestinian Arabs inhabiting the land to oppose the move.
Violence is still prevalent between Israel and Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank, with continued disputes over the future for Palestinian refugees, Jewish settlements in the West Bank, whether they should share Jerusalem and the status of Palestine as a state. While over 135 countries in the United Nations identify Palestine as an independent state, a few others, including the United States and Israel, do not “make this distinction.”
Huma said the Student Advocates Against Government Injustice will co-host the event. Huma said the event was created as a result of a mass email sent to the OU community last year supporting Israel. She said she believes providing education is a better response to the situation citing the protests in November.
“A lot of Muslims organized a protest, and I told them that maybe there's a better way to respond than to do protests,” Huma said. “Everybody has freedom of speech, right? I think the best thing is, when there's conflicting points of view, is to just put your point-of-view forward rather than protesting.”
Huma said they're not calling the event a protest, but posters are allowed as long as they’re “appropriate” and keep “community guidelines in mind.”
“I don't want any kind of provocative behavior but, at the same time, I want people to be able to say what they have to say,” Huma said. “So it's more of an educational event where people are going to be educating the public on why they think that we should support Palestine.”
Huma said SSA will have a booth with roses and hijabs of “different colors and styles” for people to try on during its World Hijab event.
“(It’s) just a friendly environment that introduces people to the concept of a hijab,” Huma said. “They can ask us questions about the hijab. I think it helps to represent what true Islam is out there to people. It also helps to eliminate a lot of Islamophobia and misconceptions people may have.”
Huma said World Hijab Day serves as an opportunity to give people a “true idea of what the hijab means” and to “represent Islam.” Huma compared the difference in popular opinion between a hijabi woman and a nun.
“When you see a nun in America, it's seen as a symbol of modesty,” Huma said. “She's doing it for God, she's doing it for modesty, her religion. But, unfortunately, due to the media, a lot of times when people see a hijabi woman, they think of oppression, or they have certain stereotypes.”
Huma said she hopes people understand both men and women have a hijab in Islam as they attend the event and take the time to stop by their booth. Huma said a hijab is a “symbol of modesty” for women, but men also have their “dress code” and must “lower their gaze” when they see a woman.
“God ordered us to cover after he ordered men to lower their gaze,” Huma said. “So, there's actually a men’s hijab, but nobody talks about that. I hope that when people come and they try on a hijab and ask questions, they grasp the idea of what the hijab really means.”
