OU SGA suggestion box open for students, helps direct objectives in meetings

  • Updated
SGA Meeting (copy)

Student representatives voting at the Student Government Association meeting on Oct. 1, 2019

The Undergraduate Student Congress’ suggestion box form is now open to all OU students on OrgSync.

Students can submit suggestions or concerns they want addressed by the Student Government Association and can expect to hear back within three business days if they wish to receive a response, according to the form.

OU finance sophomore Mark Mayes sits on the Problems and Projects committee in SGA and currently manages the suggestion box. He said that while suggestions from the box don’t necessarily make it directly into SGA policy, they help to direct objectives at SGA meetings.

“Many of the concerns that we get are more general than you’d expect,” Mayes said. “One that I got a few days ago was ‘have more sustainable policies on campus,’ more environmentally-friendly policies. Some of them are like that, so it helps direct the entire focus of certain committees and the entire congress.”

Mayes said the suggestion box is one of the best ways for students to voice their concerns. He said he keeps students’ identities anonymous and that he will have someone in congress working on the issue within a week of the suggestion being made.

“(Submitting suggestions to the box is) effective, it’s quick, it’s concise, so ... just do it,” Mayes said.

 

