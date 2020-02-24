OU SGA President Justin Norris releases statement after professor reads racial slur

OU Student Government President Justin Norris released a statement following the second incident in two weeks of a racial slur being used in a classroom setting.
A professor in the OU history department used a racial slur multiple times while reading from a historical document, according to a statement from interim OU President Joseph Harroz.
The use of the slur in the classroom setting created “an uncomfortable and traumatizing environment for several students,” Norris said in the statement.
Such language should not be tolerated at OU, Norris said in the statement.
“I stand in solidarity with the students directly affected, those affected by past incidents, and the entire black community,” Norris said. “My peers of color, I know you are tired. I am tired, but I will persist against such ignorant and demeaning instances to create a better academic and social atmosphere at our university.”
While Harroz said additional diversity, equity and inclusion trainings are planned for faculty and staff, Norris said the university community must come together to make change happen.
“We cannot hope to progress without addressing the growing dilemma,” Norris said in the statement. “That being said, I firmly believe it will take our entire university working as one to bring our university into a new era.”
