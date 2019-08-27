OU SGA now accepting applications for congress, board positions

Applications for positions within the Student Government Association are now available on OrgSync.
SGA is accepting undergraduate applications for congress and election board positions.
Chair of the congressional administration committee Malachi Bouch said SGA is currently seeking representatives for vacant seats and associate chairs.
“Really what we’re looking for in either of those positions is someone who has something they want to change about the university, or has some goal or idea, which they feel like they can work with in congress to pursue that change,” Bouch said.
He said representatives are required to go to Tuesday general body meetings and attend committee meetings, as well as complete a service hour every month. Associates only have to go to their committee meetings and one general body meeting a month.
However, he said only representatives have the power to vote and make motions in general body meetings.
The group is also accepting applications for the SGA election chair, SGA adviser Kasra “George” Ahmadi said in an email.
The responsibilities of the election chair include enforcing election rules, organizing the election staff and conducting spring, fall and general elections, according to the email.
According to emails from Ahmadi, representative and associate applications are due at 5 p.m. this Thursday, and election chair applications are due at 9 p.m. Sept. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.